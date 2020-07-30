Christian McCaffrey ranked 6th in 2020 NFL Top 100

Jul 29, 2020
Myles Simmons
CHARLOTTE — Panthers running back ﻿Christian McCaffrey﻿ was indisputably one of the league's best players in 2019, and in 2020 he has the top-10 ranking to match.

On Wednesday night, McCaffrey landed at No. 6 on the NFL's 2020 top 100 list, which ranks the best of the league as voted on by its players. McCaffrey is the only member of the current roster on the list.

McCaffrey put together one of the best seasons for a running back in league history last season, and his peers took notice. He became only the third player ever to record 1,000 yards rushing and receiving in the same season. He also set a league record for running backs with 116 receptions en route to finishing atop the NFL with 2,392 yards from scrimmage. McCaffrey's 402 touches also led the league.

This is McCaffrey's second appearance in the Top 100. He was No. 42 in 2019, meaning he jumped 36 spots from year to year.

