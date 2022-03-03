Combine notebook: Kenny Pickett talks hand size

Rhule pointed to the Jan. 2 game against the Saints, when Reddick was on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and Luvu replaced him and had nine tackles, including three tackles for loss.

"I think he's he's one of those guys who's like the heart and soul of a team," Rhule said. "I mean everybody on our team respects Frankie, loves Frankie, loves the way he plays, and he's versatile; he can play inside backer, he can play outside backer.

"So he's another guy that we started to hear a lot of buzz about, and so I thought Scott did a great job of getting that one done early. You know, I said to you guys we're going to have to make some really hard, frugal decisions along the way, and so to me to be able to get guys that you think are starters and get them in the right range (was significant)."

— Rhule also noted the search for offensive line help will be a little different under new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo.