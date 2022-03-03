Combine notebook: Kenny Pickett talks hand size

Mar 03, 2022 at 03:30 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Kenny Pickett
Logan Bowles

INDIANAPOLIS — Kenny Pickett has tried to keep it from being a big deal, but his small hands are again a conversation at the Scouting Combine.

In his official measurements Thursday, Pickett's hand came in at 8-1/2 inches across (measured flat on a table from pinkie to thumb), significantly smaller than the 9-inch baseline scouts prefer in quarterbacks. He didn't have them measured at the Senior Bowl, as he worked to stretch his hand since then.

"It's just exercises I'm doing," Pickett said. "The reason why I didn't measure at the Senior Bowl was to have those extra couple weeks. Just a common sense thing, having more time to work the exercises. Whatever it measures, it measures. I'm sure that won't be the last of it. But it'll be the last measurement I take of it."

Bengals backup quarterback Brandon Allen also had 8 1/2-inch hands at the Senior Bowl prior to being drafted in 2016, though they were measured at 8 7/8 inches by the time he got to the Combine after he went through a stretching routine of his own.

Related Links

While it seems silly (and it has been taken to ridiculous extremes by some), there is a real-world application. An NFL ball is slightly bigger than the model used in college, and Pickett has always worn gloves on both hands.

While college teams use balls from different equipment suppliers, Wilson makes the NFL's official ball, "The Duke." And while weather conditions and air pressure can cause the ball to change size, the standard circumference around the side of the NFL ball is 21 to 21.25 inches, while Wilson's college ball can be as small as 20.75 inches.

It's not a huge difference, but they call it a game of inches for a reason.

Pickett has played in poor weather games before, and he hopes his outstanding senior season is more of a factor. He also said that reporters bring it up far more often than teams do in his formal interviews here.

"The big body of work is your tape," he said. "There are multiple games throughout your career where people can go watch. That's your resume. Your tape is your resume. All this other stuff are the boxes you have to check before the draft."

-- With a reasonable doubt about their ability to retain linebacker Haason Reddick (he becomes a free agent on Mar. 16, and will likely command a huge payday somewhere), the Panthers made keeping Frankie Luvu a priority. General manager Scott Fitterer said they viewed re-signing Luvu as retaining a starter, and Panthers head coach Matt Rhule said he thinks Luvu can have a bigger role.

Rhule pointed to the Jan. 2 game against the Saints, when Reddick was on the reserve/COVID-19 list, and Luvu replaced him and had nine tackles, including three tackles for loss.

"I think he's he's one of those guys who's like the heart and soul of a team," Rhule said. "I mean everybody on our team respects Frankie, loves Frankie, loves the way he plays, and he's versatile; he can play inside backer, he can play outside backer.

"So he's another guy that we started to hear a lot of buzz about, and so I thought Scott did a great job of getting that one done early. You know, I said to you guys we're going to have to make some really hard, frugal decisions along the way, and so to me to be able to get guys that you think are starters and get them in the right range (was significant)."

— Rhule also noted the search for offensive line help will be a little different under new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo.

"I think what we're looking for, we want to have an offensive line that can protect the quarterback, and we think we'll be a little bit more of a downhill physical, a little bit bigger," Rhule said. "Just trying to go with more of a big bigger, more powerful downhill approach."

Behind the scenes at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis

View AP images from downtown Indianapolis, the site of the 2022 NFL Combine.

Crown Plaza Window signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
1 / 27

Crown Plaza Window signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Lucas Oil Stadium signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
2 / 27

Lucas Oil Stadium signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Street pole banners at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
3 / 27

Street pole banners at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Street pole banners at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
4 / 27

Street pole banners at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Bench Press area at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
5 / 27

Bench Press area at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Lucas Oil Stadium signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
6 / 27

Lucas Oil Stadium signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Lucas Oil Stadium signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
7 / 27

Lucas Oil Stadium signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Lucas Oil Stadium signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
8 / 27

Lucas Oil Stadium signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Lucas Oil Stadium signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
9 / 27

Lucas Oil Stadium signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Lucas Oil Stadium signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
10 / 27

Lucas Oil Stadium signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Convention Center signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
11 / 27

Convention Center signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Convention Center signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
12 / 27

Convention Center signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Prospect Media Area at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
13 / 27

Prospect Media Area at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Bench Press area at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
14 / 27

Bench Press area at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Bench Press area at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
15 / 27

Bench Press area at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Prospect Media Area at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
16 / 27

Prospect Media Area at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Crown Plaza player walkway signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
17 / 27

Crown Plaza player walkway signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Crown Plaza player walkway signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
18 / 27

Crown Plaza player walkway signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Crown Plaza player walkway signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
19 / 27

Crown Plaza player walkway signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Crown Plaza player walkway signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
20 / 27

Crown Plaza player walkway signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Crown Plaza player walkway signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
21 / 27

Crown Plaza player walkway signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Crown Plaza reception signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
22 / 27

Crown Plaza reception signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Street pole banners at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
23 / 27

Street pole banners at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Convention Center signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
24 / 27

Convention Center signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Convention Center signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
25 / 27

Convention Center signage at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Marriott front desk at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
26 / 27

Marriott front desk at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Marriott front desk at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)
27 / 27

Marriott front desk at the 2022 NFL Combine in Indianapolis, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. (AJ Mast/AP Images for NFL)

AJ Mast/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Scott Fitterer Q and A: On draft plans, and recovering on the fly

The Panthers general manager spoke on a number of topics at the NFL owners meetings, recapping a busy last month.
news

NFL changes postseason overtime rules

The new rule doesn't change the regular season format, after the Panthers lost to Minnesota last year without having a chance to tie.
news

Matt Rhule: Panthers not locked in on QB in 2022 NFL Draft

The Panthers are taking a close look at the rookie class, but continue to explore other options to add at quarterback.
news

Owners meeting notebook: Bradley Bozeman a good fit for Panthers

The new Panthers center got high marks from his old coach with the Ravens, and a former Panthers coach finds a new home.
news

Team-building becoming more complicated than ever

In an era of increased aggressiveness, precedent-breaking deals, and player empowerment, coaches and GMs are finding it harder to strike a balance.
news

GM Scott Fitterer thinks Panthers' roster is in a better place 

After an aggressive offseason, the Panthers think they're closer to contending in the NFC South.
news

Panthers bring back safety Juston Burris

The team agreed to terms with the veteran on a one-year deal, adding some experience to a young secondary.
news

Ask The Old Guy: So many quarterback questions

The Panthers have been busy so far this offseason, but there's that one position they haven't addressed yet.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Rashaan Melvin

The veteran cornerback is back on a one-year deal, giving some experience to a young position group.
news

2022 Mock Draft Report 4.0: Post-free agency edition

Offensive tackles, quarterbacks and a pass rusher from Georgia make up this edition of the Mock Draft Report.
news

Panthers restructure Christian McCaffrey's contract

The move adds some salary cap flexibility after an active first week of the league year.
news

Panthers checking out Malik Willis Tuesday

The team had a large contingent at Liberty's pro day, as they continue to evaluate the top quarterbacks.
Advertising