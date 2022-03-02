Combine notebook: Free agent discussions continue

"I wouldn't say insurance," Fitterer said. "We just identified him as a player we wanted on this roster to help us from a special teams standpoint, a leadership standpoint, a pass rush standpoint and we think he can play on the edge and behind the ball as a linebacker. And the person himself, we didn't want to lose him. He means too much to our team.

"He can be a starter, yes."

As for Thomas, some criticized the size of his three-year deal, but Fitterer said they thought he was still an ascending player, who could flourish in new offensive coordinator Ben McAdoo's system.

"Ian, the way he plays for us, he's an in-line blocker that has the ability to get down the seam," Fitterer said. "He's hit 20-plus mph on the GPS. The guy, when he opens up, can really run. He's got receiving skills. He probably has not shown that as much, probably in the past year or two. And there's other positions that have had troubles because of offensive issues.

"I do see a big future with him. One thing it does, having a guy like that: Defenses can't match personnel. When he comes in, they can't run another nickel on the field. They have to stay in their base personnel. So when you have a guy that can block in-line, get down the seam and catch the ball, that really helps us. That and Ben McAdoo and how he uses tight ends in this offense was a big factor in this, too. He identified this as a player that could really help us.