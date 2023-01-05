D'Onta Foreman hopes to "build on the trajectory"

"It's not really my decision, but of course, I want to be here," Foreman said. "I would enjoy being with these guys, and (with) everything we started, to build on the trajectory we're on, I feel like it'd be great to be back."

Since the Texans drafted him in 2017, Foreman has bounced around four other rosters. He spent time on practice squads in Indianapolis (2019) and Atlanta (2021) and had two stints in Tennessee before landing here last March.

Now, Foreman said he feels connected to a place and a group of people. He said he feels comfortable with his teammates and behind the Panthers' sturdy offensive line and has watched their chemistry grow throughout the season.

"I've never been in a situation where I felt like I was at home and one of the guys, so I really don't want to give that up," Foreman said. "I'm trying to do everything that I possibly can to stay in the position and just make it better and continue to grow. I'm trying to find me a home, and be somewhere where I know they want me and where I want to be."

Foreman said he likes the situation he's in with the Panthers, both on the field and off. He said his relationships have grown this season, and he doesn't want to let them go.

Of course, he doesn't know what the future will hold. But he has set himself up to find a friendly opportunity somewhere.

"I hope the team feels the same way (about me that) I feel about the team," Foreman said. "We just make it work. I try not to think about it as much, but just being who I am and the nature of the business, it's hard not to.