Derrick Brown leads group of four Pro Bowl alternates

Burns has had an off year by his standards, with 7.0 sacks and 15 tackles for loss, after earning Pro Bowl honors the last two seasons. He's still one of just four players in the NFL with at least 7.0 sacks, 15 tackles for loss, 17 quarterback hits, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, and one strip sack this season.

He has 45.0 sacks in his first five seasons here, and only Julius Peppers (52.5) has had more in their first five years here.

Hekker and Jansen continue to provide stable leadership on special teams, which has been a challenge in a year marked by so many injuries that impact their units. Hekker's ninth in the league and fifth in the NFC with a 43.2 net average. He's also 6-2 calling coin tosses this year, which is helpful, and headbutted a man in Miami.