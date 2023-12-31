Despite frustration, defensive leaders want to finish season strong

Brown's dust-up with Robinson was one of many signs of the outward frustration that came with the result. The shutout loss was just the fourth in franchise history and the first since 2002. And by falling to 2-14, it secured the first pick in the 2024 NFL Draft for the Bears, after the Panthers dealt that to Chicago in the deal for quarterback Bryce Young.

"I'm not concerned about the Bears first pick," interim coach Chris Tabor said after the game. "I'm really not. I'm focused in on what happened today and why did it go wrong? Now, what I'm going to do is, I have another opportunity to come back.

"There's the storylines that you want to write. I get all that, but I'm going to stay true to myself on the process, another opportunity and whatever is written is written. But I know that if I shortchange myself next week, then I've compromised. And what I have to do as a coach and leading this team at this moment is make sure that we're pros, be a pro, do things right and be on time and do those things and go through the process to give ourselves a chance.