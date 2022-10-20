More reps, more chances at receiver 

Wilks and McAdoo have each praised Marshall's performance in practice throughout the week. McAdoo said Marshall would be getting "a lot of opportunities moving forward" after getting closer to the form he showed before the season.

"He showed a lot of productivity in OTAs; at training camp, he had an injury that set him back," McAdoo said. "He's a young player, second-year guy. … And when you have those setbacks, it may take you a little bit to get back in the swing of things. But he's a tremendous talent. He works at it – a high-character guy, so we're just going to keep coaching him and giving him opportunities to shine."

Shenault has played in two games as a Panther but flashed onto the scene in his Carolina debut, posting a memorable 90-yard day off two catches, including a 67-yard catch-and-run touchdown reception in the Panthers' lone win over the Saints.

Shenault injured his hamstring during the Arizona game in Week 4 and has sat out the past two games, but he returned to practice this week and expects to play against Tampa Bay.

"(I bring) the versatility part of it, just turning something small into something big," Shenault said. "Sometimes you need those types of plays to happen just to get things turned around. I'm trying to bring that every chance I get. I'm trying to make the most of it."

Wilks and the Panthers will continue to look for the spark to ignite their passing offense, with opportunities for the receivers to catch onto.