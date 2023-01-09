Eddy Piñeiro brings dramatic season to fulfilling close

Piñeiro finished the year 32-of-34 on field goal attempts, a 94.1 percentage that's the second-best in a single season among Panthers' kickers with at least 30 attempts. The mark is just behind Graham Gano's 96.7 percent in 2017, when Gano went 29-of-30.

Piñeiro's 32 total made field goals this year rank second in Panthers' history for a single season, behind 37 from John Kasay in 1996.

Piñeiro wasn't Carolina's initial plan at kicker. He came in just before the season after Zane Gonzalez suffered a season-ending groin injury in the Panthers' preseason finale.

"Eddy stepped in and really filled the shoes to the best of his ability, but in his own way," Hekker said. "He's worked really hard. He's had an incredible season. It kind of sucks that he hasn't gotten more recognition for the stuff he's done. … I know that he's worked so hard, and he cares a lot about what he does."

Piñeiro was generally steady before that pivotal Week 8 loss to the Falcons, heading into that game 12-of-12 on extra points and 14-of-15 on field goal attempts before the two misses.