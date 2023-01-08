Presented by

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers rally in second half to beat Saints

Jan 08, 2023 at 06:13 PM
This is a 2017 photo of __ of the Carolina Panthers NFL football team. This image reflects the Carolina Panthers active roster as of May 4, 2017 when this image was taken. (AP Photo)
Will Bryan
StatsAndSuperlatives-week-18

TEAM STATS

  • Carolina rushed for 171 yards on 41 carries with Chuba Hubbard and D'Onta Foreman getting 69 and 68 yards, respectively.
  • The Panthers had just five completions and 32 net passing yards. Those were their second-fewest completions and passing yards in a win since the 2006 game at Atlanta (4, 11).
  • The defense held New Orleans scoreless after its opening drive and forced the Saints to go 4-of-13 (30.8 percent) on third down.
  • The Panthers blocked a field goal late in the game to help the Panthers get in position to win. Carolina finished the season with five blocked kicks (four field goals, one extra point), tying the franchise record set in 2003.
  • The Panthers trailed at halftime and were tied heading into the fourth quarter. Since their 21-point fourth-quarter comeback at Philadelphia in 2018, this was just the second time they've have won after trailing at the half (at Atlanta, 2021) and their second time winning when trailing or tied after three quarters (at Houston, 2019).
  • Eddy Piñeiro's 42-yard field goal was Carolina's first game-winning kick as time expired since Graham Gano's 63-yarder against the Giants in 2018.

BOX SCORE

PLAYER STATS

  • Michael Jordan recovered a fumble in the end zone for Carolina's only touchdown. It was the first time a Panthers offensive lineman recovered a fumble for a score.
  • Frankie Luvu had six tackles, including two for loss. He totaled 19 tackles for loss this season, finishing second in the NFL and one behind Luke Kuechly (20, 2018) for the franchise record. Since 2000, only three NFL players have had seasons with at least 19 tackles for loss and at least 100 tackles: Tampa Bay's Lavonte David (2012, 2013), Luke Kuechly (2018) and Luvu.
  • Derrick Brown had seven tackles to finish with 67, tying Mike Rucker (67, 2002) for the most tackles by a Panthers' defensive lineman in a single season.
  • Shaq Thompson had seven tackles to finish the season with 135 tackles, ninth-most in franchise history.
  • Johnny Hekker knocked four punts inside the 20 to finish with 39 on the season, a franchise record and the most in the NFL this year.
  • Eddy Piñeiro hit his third career game-winning field goal and finished the season with 19 straight made kicks, the best in the NFL since Week 9. He finished the year with 33 made field goals, second-most in Panthers history since John Kasay's 37 in 1996.

