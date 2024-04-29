Final Grades: How the national publications see the Panthers 2024 draft class

Grade: B-

Grader: Mel Kiper Jr.

Top needs entering the draft: Wide receiver, center, edge defender

It's difficult to start here without mentioning what the Panthers don't have in this draft, and that's the No. 1 overall pick. They traded their 2024 first-rounder a year ago to move up for quarterback Bryce Young, a move that didn't work out as Young struggled and Carolina went 2-15. In hindsight, it looks like a bad deal, but there's plenty of time for Young to turn it around and for this franchise to get back on track under new coach Dave Canales. It's worth noting that while I have Caleb Williams rated higher than Young in my pre-draft evaluations, Young's 2023 grade is similar to Jayden Daniels' and Drake Maye's this year. He can be a great player with support around him.

The Panthers were active on the first two days of the draft, making four trades, two down and two up the board. They ended up with two players who will directly help Young in Xavier Legette (32) and Jonathon Brooks (46). Legette, my sixth-ranked wideout, put up 1,255 yards in a breakout season. Carolina needed an injection of youth and talent in its wide receiver room, and Legette will give the offense some juice after the catch. Brooks is my top-ranked running back, a powerful and quick runner who is coming off a torn ACL. As I wrote Friday night, I expect him to make fantasy football managers happy in 2024.

Ja'Tavion Sanders (101) is a toolsy tight end in a 6-4 frame. I thought he was a little faster when I watched tape -- he ran a 4.69-second 40-yard dash at the combine -- but he caught 99 passes in his Texas career. I see him getting early snaps for an offense that has to get better outlets for Young. Linebacker Trevin Wallace (72) went about two rounds higher than I had rated him, but he has some stickiness in coverage against tight ends. One under-the-radar asset Carolina added in its trades on Friday was a 2025 second-rounder from the Rams. I'm a fan of these types of deals for teams that aren't close to contending.