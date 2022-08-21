Finally home again, Panthers feel closer together

Likewise, veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson talked about the importance of the small moments — in addition to the ones everyone saw on the field during what was at times a contentious couple of days of practices with New England.

"We're way closer this year," Thompson said. "A lot of guys are playing for each other. We're more of a culture team, and we're coming together as a unit and as a family.

"It's just us having each other's back. One big family. We're going to stay like that. The practice, the team dinner, these are memories you build forever. When you're done with football, you think about the games, but you also think about the memories."

The having each other's back was evident in the way players reacted when the practices got heated with New England. There's a certain line you don't want to cross, but cornerback Donte Jackson liked the way they responded as a team, pushing through the emotions and continuing to practice.

"It's just football," Jackson said as he packed his bag in Boston. "This is a football city, so they're passionate about their ball, from the players to the fans. So we just tried to come up here and match the intensity. . . .

"I feel like we left with our head going in the right direction."

This week, they'll transition into something more closely resembling a regular-season routine, partially because they're back in Bank of America Stadium in familiar surroundings. But also because they're shifting gears toward the long year ahead, with one more preseason game and final cuts to determine the 53-man roster they'll work with this year.