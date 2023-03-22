Five things to know about Adam Thielen

5. Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee: Thielen was the Vikings' nominee for 2022's Walter Payton Man of the Year Award. Thielen and his wife, Caitlin, founded the Thielen Foundation in 2018, focused on youth development programs to "create programs that will equip and empower kids to reach their full potential in life," according to their foundation's website. They have donated over $2.5 million through their foundation since 2018.