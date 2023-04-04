Five things to know about Kamu Grugier-Hill

Apr 04, 2023 at 03:47 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Kamu Grugier-Hill
Kyusung Gong/AP

CHARLOTTE – Carolina added more depth for its defense and special teams units Tuesday, signing linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill.

Grugier-Hill, 28, has been in the NFL since 2016 and comes to the Panthers after a short stint with the Cardinals. He'll likely contribute behind Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu at the inside spots while also playing a role on special teams.

Here are five things to know about him.

Related Links

Kamu Grugier-Hill
Julio Cortez/AP

1. Ties to the Panthers' staff: Grugier-Hill had various pre-existing connections to Carolina's current staff when he signed here, including prior relations with head coach Frank Reich, quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, and assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley from their shared time at Philadelphia. Grugier-Hill was with Reich and Staley when the Eagles won the Super Bowl for the 2017 season.

He also knows offensive line coach James Campen from 2021 – the two were both with the Texans that year – and assistant special teams coach Devin Fitzsimmons, who he overlapped with last season at Arizona.

2. Coming from the Cardinals: Grugier-Hill's most recent playing time was spent in Arizona, where he was signed after his time with the Texans ended. He started with the Cardinals in Week 9 last season and tallied eight tackles in a reserve linebacker/special teams role.

3. Best season in Houston: His most solid statistical year came in 2021 when he led the Texans' roster with 108 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss. Grugier-Hill also totaled three sacks and an interception that season.

Before his strongest year in Houston, Grugier-Hill spent time with the Dolphins, Eagles, and Patriots from 2016-20. He has tallied 282 career tackles with 5.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions throughout his NFL career.

Kamu Grugier-Hill
Michael Ainsworth/AP

4. Proven on special teams: Grugier-Hill is a willing contributor on special teams, playing for more than 50 percent of Arizona's special teams snaps last season.

Before he joined the Texans in 2021, Grugier-Hill had already totaled 37 special-teams tackles and a forced fumble.

He also punted in high school and once kicked off for the Eagles while they dealt with injuries in a 2017 game.

5. Roots in Hawaii: Born in Honolulu, Grugier-Hill attended Kamehameha High School and joined the football team his junior year. He also played soccer.

Grugier-Hill was recruited by Dino Babers to Eastern Illinois after he graduated high school in 2012. He earned first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors for his junior and senior seasons. Grugier-Hill was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.

Best of Kamu Grugier-Hill through the years

Kamu Grugier-Hill has played with the Cardinals (2022), Texans (2021-22), Dolphins (2020) and Eagles (2016-19).

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (57) looks on during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
1 / 31

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (57) looks on during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) drops in coverage during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
2 / 31

Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) drops in coverage during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) before an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
3 / 31

Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) before an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) walks on the field against the Denver Broncos before an an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov.. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
4 / 31

Miami Dolphins linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) walks on the field against the Denver Broncos before an an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov.. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

Justin Edmonds/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley (25) runs against Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
5 / 31

Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley (25) runs against Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers tight end Tyler Kroft (47) is hit by Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
6 / 31

San Francisco 49ers tight end Tyler Kroft (47) is hit by Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) runs against Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )
7 / 31

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) runs against Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )

Justin Rex/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, left, forces a fumble by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff during the second half in an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
8 / 31

Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, left, forces a fumble by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff during the second half in an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) makes the catch as Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) makes the tackle during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
9 / 31

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) makes the catch as Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) makes the tackle during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texan linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the first half of an NFL football game with the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
10 / 31

Houston Texan linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the first half of an NFL football game with the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill walks on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
11 / 31

Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill walks on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Jim Mone/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
12 / 31

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (NFL Photos via AP)
13 / 31

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (NFL Photos via AP)

NFL Photos
Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and running back Phillip Lindsay (30) celebrate after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
14 / 31

Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and running back Phillip Lindsay (30) celebrate after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) lines up against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )
15 / 31

Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) lines up against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )

Justin Rex/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) is pressured by Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
16 / 31

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) is pressured by Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) celebrates after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
17 / 31

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) celebrates after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) walks to the locker room after an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
18 / 31

Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) walks to the locker room after an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (57) runs onto the field during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan.8, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
19 / 31

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (57) runs onto the field during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan.8, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) carries the ball among defenders Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) and Christian Kirksey (58) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
20 / 31

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) carries the ball among defenders Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) and Christian Kirksey (58) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) grabs a fumble by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
21 / 31

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) grabs a fumble by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
22 / 31

Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson (3) tries to slip past Philadelphia Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
23 / 31

Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson (3) tries to slip past Philadelphia Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) reacts to a play during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
24 / 31

Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) reacts to a play during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) stiff arms Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
25 / 31

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) stiff arms Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Joshua Bessex/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) scrambles away from Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
26 / 31

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) scrambles away from Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) holds his helmet on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday Nov. 7, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
27 / 31

Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) holds his helmet on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday Nov. 7, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) reacts after making a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
28 / 31

Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) reacts after making a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (57) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
29 / 31

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (57) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) celebrates after a play during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
30 / 31

Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) celebrates after a play during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) runs toward the ball during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
31 / 31

Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) runs toward the ball during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Panthers sign linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill

They add a veteran with experience as a starter, and also a player who will contribute across all their special teams units.

news

"Revitalized" Hayden Hurst ready to bring veteran presence to young offense

The Panthers' new tight end spent the last five years coming into his own. Now, he looks to bring his knowledge to a rookie quarterback and young tight end room.

news

Damar Hamlin, American Heart Association join Panthers for CPR training event

Nicole Tepper led the effort for Monday's CPR training and education event at the Atrium Health Dome.

news

2023 Mock Draft Report 5.0: Entering draft month

Check out who media outlets are projecting to the Panthers as the month of this year's NFL draft has arrived.

news

Next Chapter: Safety Cam Newton thrives as part of NFL Players Choir

Former Panther Cam Newton – the first one, a defensive back – has been involved with the players choir in his post-football life.

news

Anthony Richardson aiming toward a high ceiling

The 20-year-old Florida quarterback literally hit the practice facility ceiling during his pro day, and he hopes his NFL ceiling is higher.

news

Five things to know about DJ Chark

The Panthers signed the 26-year-old wide receiver to help bolster a young room. Here are five things to know about him.

news

Live updates from quarterback pro days

Follow coverage from Panthers reporters at pro days in Ohio State, Alabama, Kentucky and Florida.

news

Ask The Old Guy: On the road again

During a blur of travel from pro days to the league meetings, sometimes you need to take a 30,000-foot view of what's been going on for the Panthers.

news

Panthers hoping DJ Chark recovers old form after surgery

Frank Reich was enthusiastic about the deep speed of his newest receiver, saying that a recent surgery could fix a persistent problem.

news

Frank Reich committed to deliberate quarterback "process"

Their road-show will continue tomorrow, but the Panthers know that getting the No. 1 overall pick right is so valuable that they have to be thorough.

Advertising