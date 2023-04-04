Five things to know about Kamu Grugier-Hill

CHARLOTTE – Carolina added more depth for its defense and special teams units Tuesday, signing linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill.
Grugier-Hill, 28, has been in the NFL since 2016 and comes to the Panthers after a short stint with the Cardinals. He'll likely contribute behind Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu at the inside spots while also playing a role on special teams.
Here are five things to know about him.
1. Ties to the Panthers' staff: Grugier-Hill had various pre-existing connections to Carolina's current staff when he signed here, including prior relations with head coach Frank Reich, quarterbacks coach Josh McCown, and assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley from their shared time at Philadelphia. Grugier-Hill was with Reich and Staley when the Eagles won the Super Bowl for the 2017 season.
He also knows offensive line coach James Campen from 2021 – the two were both with the Texans that year – and assistant special teams coach Devin Fitzsimmons, who he overlapped with last season at Arizona.
2. Coming from the Cardinals: Grugier-Hill's most recent playing time was spent in Arizona, where he was signed after his time with the Texans ended. He started with the Cardinals in Week 9 last season and tallied eight tackles in a reserve linebacker/special teams role.
3. Best season in Houston: His most solid statistical year came in 2021 when he led the Texans' roster with 108 tackles, including 13 tackles for loss. Grugier-Hill also totaled three sacks and an interception that season.
Before his strongest year in Houston, Grugier-Hill spent time with the Dolphins, Eagles, and Patriots from 2016-20. He has tallied 282 career tackles with 5.0 sacks, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and two interceptions throughout his NFL career.
4. Proven on special teams: Grugier-Hill is a willing contributor on special teams, playing for more than 50 percent of Arizona's special teams snaps last season.
Before he joined the Texans in 2021, Grugier-Hill had already totaled 37 special-teams tackles and a forced fumble.
He also punted in high school and once kicked off for the Eagles while they dealt with injuries in a 2017 game.
5. Roots in Hawaii: Born in Honolulu, Grugier-Hill attended Kamehameha High School and joined the football team his junior year. He also played soccer.
Grugier-Hill was recruited by Dino Babers to Eastern Illinois after he graduated high school in 2012. He earned first-team All-Ohio Valley Conference honors for his junior and senior seasons. Grugier-Hill was drafted by the Patriots in the sixth round of the 2016 NFL Draft.
Kamu Grugier-Hill has played with the Cardinals (2022), Texans (2021-22), Dolphins (2020) and Eagles (2016-19).