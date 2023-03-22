Five things to know about Miles Sanders

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers added another weapon to their offense in free agency, signing running back Miles Sanders this week.
Sanders, 25, has been in the league since 2019 and spent his NFL career with the Eagles before signing with Carolina.
Here are five things to know about him.
1. Pro Bowl, Super Bowl berth: Sanders comes to Carolina off his most productive year as the Eagles' featured running back in 2022. He posted 1,269 yards on 259 carries – both career highs and his first 1,000-rushing yard season – with 11 touchdowns in the regular season as Philadelphia made an appearance in the Super Bowl.
Sanders earned his first Pro Bowl nod for his performance and rushed for 148 yards on 35 carries throughout the Eagles' playoff run.
2. Franchise records as a rookie: Sanders quickly adjusted to the NFL as the Eagles' second-round pick in 2019, setting three Philadelphia records in his first year.
His 818 rushing yards were the most by a rookie in Eagles history, and his 1,327 scrimmage yards (with 509 receiving yards added) also set a franchise record.
3. Receiving threat: Sanders also adds upside as a potential pass catcher at Carolina, as he flashed his versatility as a receiver in his rookie year in Philadelphia. Sanders put up 509 yards on 50 catches in 2019 along with three touchdowns, averaging 10.2 yards per catch.
Sanders' receiving numbers sputtered some while he was with the Eagles, finishing 2022 with 78 yards on 20 catches.
4. Playing with Saquon Barkley in college: Sanders started his college career at Penn State behind two-time Pro Bowler Saquon Barkley. He spent his first two seasons as a Nittany Lion from 2016-17, mainly in special teams and backup roles, and set records for kickoff returns as a freshman.
Sanders earned the starting nod after Barkley's departure in 2018 and put up over 1,200 yards on 220 carries – averaging 5.8 yards per carry – while starting in all 13 games. He opted for the NFL draft after his junior year, one year before former Penn State teammate and current Panthers defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos entered the NFL.
5. Pittsburgh native: Sanders grew up nine miles east of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, in a town called Swissvale, and he went to high school at football powerhouse Woodland Hills. In high school, Sanders was a three-year starter who earned Pennsylvania's Mr. Football award in his senior year. Sanders' high school alma mater has produced 14 NFL players, including tight end Rob Gronkowski and defensive end Jason Taylor.
Walk through Bank of America Stadium with Miles Sanders as he met the staff and coaches on Monday and officially signed as a Panther.