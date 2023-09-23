Five things to watch at Seattle: Andy Dalton to start 

Bryce Young﻿'s ankle injury sidelined him from practice this week and ruled him out from playing at Seattle, leaving the offense in veteran quarterback Andy Dalton﻿'s hands.

Dalton has 162 NFL starts under his belt, and he has shown what the coaches wanted to see from him on the practice field throughout this week.

Head coach Frank Reich said he has been impressed with Dalton since he got here, expressing confidence in what he can bring against the Seahawks.

"This guy is practicing at a high level," Reich said. "The way he's throwing the football, the way he works through progressions, the way he handles the operation. … Since day one (when) he walked in the door, I'm like, 'This guy is starter-worthy.' You guys know I've said that all along. He's, in my opinion, one of the best 32 quarterbacks in the world. So really glad we have him for situations like this. He's had a really good week in practice. And looking forward to seeing him play."

The offense remains Young's to command once he returns from the ankle injury in "1-2 weeks," per Reich.

Dalton said in a press conference this week that he knows what his role has been since he got here, and that hasn't changed.

"My goal is to win," he replied when asked about his potential role for Sunday. "Especially here, this is Bryce's thing. I'm not here to make this a competition, make it some thing.