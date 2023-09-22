Kamu Grugier-Hill brings passion, versatility to larger role on defense

Sep 22, 2023 at 09:22 AM
Augusta Stone
Kamu Grugier-Hill
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – ﻿Kamu Grugier-Hill﻿ has been on many teams, made a good number of plays, and played a couple of different positions since his NFL career started eight seasons ago.

The 29-year-old linebacker is in his sixth spot at Carolina, and even though he came on in April, Grugier Hill said his teammates have told him it's like he's been here for a couple of years.

"It was almost automatic," Grugier-Hill said of the quick bonds he was able to form with teammates such as ﻿Shaq Thompson﻿ and ﻿Frankie Luvu﻿. "Just to have that close bonding with the linebackers and the team. I mean, I can't even explain it. It kind of just happened."

Kamu Grugier-Hill, Shaq Thompson
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

Thompson, the veteran and second-longest tenured Panther on the current roster, bonded quickly with Grugier-Hill. The two practiced alongside each other and fostered a strong connection throughout training camp while Grugier-Hill worked behind the starter.

Monday night, everyone in that locker room hurt for Thompson, a four-time team captain, after he fell injured with a season-ending fractured fibula.

And it stung for Grugier-Hill, the player who came in to fill in behind him against New Orleans.

"My heart breaks for Shaq," he said. "I was in a mindset of just getting him ready every game, and just being there for him and being that support system for him. So now that we're in this situation, he's doing the same for me. We're in constant communication, and it's been good to see the guys rally around it and give me the trust and confidence I need."

Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and head coach Frank Reich haven't fully committed to giving Grugier-Hill the spot full-time. Evero said Grugier-Hill could take on a rotational role with fellow veteran linebacker ﻿Deion Jones﻿ or ﻿Chandler Wooten﻿ for the future.

However, he did impress in his extended time against the Saints, coming up with a big sack against New Orleans quarterback Derek Carr.

Kamu Grugier-Hill
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

But more factors are at play with such a versatile contributor as Grugier-Hill. Before Thompson's injury, Grugier-Hill earned a spot as a valuable player on special teams.

Carving out precisely what he'll do, and how much of it, is part of evaluating his usage.

"Kamu is also such a great special teams contributor, so we've just got to weigh out how we're going to approach that," Reich said. "But I want to give Kamu all the credit he deserves for how he stepped in there and played. So if he plays every (defensive) snap, he's earned it, you know what I mean? And if we end up deciding to rotate anybody through there, it's only because we're trying to do what's best for the team as far as making the best use of all of our players."

Grugier-Hill is no stranger to playing any role he's tasked with, as he has kept multiple tools in his arsenal throughout his career – including (but not limited to) kickoff specialist, special teams contributor, linebacker, safety, and even some long snapping during training camp this year.

Kamu Grugier-Hill
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

He's been versatile from the beginning of his athletic journey, playing soccer, baseball, volleyball, and even wrestling before starting football his senior year of high school at Kamehameha Schools in Honolulu.

"I've honestly played so many different sports, and I've been super competitive my whole life in everything I try and do," Grugier-Hill said. "I mean, we get on this ping pong table (in the locker room), and I'm trying to go crazy, right? I don't know. I just have fun doing the little things, to mess around kicking, messing around snapping, just learning different skills and stuff. I think that's kind of just how it unfolds."

He was originally a 2016 sixth-round draft pick by New England out of Eastern Illinois but was waived at final cuts. The Eagles picked him up off waivers, and he spent four seasons there in special teams and defensive roles.

Grugier-Hill filled in on kickoffs in a game with the Eagles in 2017 after kicker Jake Elliott left with a concussion, helping Philadelphia win over Dallas, 37-9. He won a Super Bowl with that team, which also employed Reich as offensive coordinator and Panthers assistant head coach/running backs coach Duce Staley as their running backs coach.

Kamu Grugier-Hill
Matt York/AP

He played with the Dolphins in 2020 and Houston in 2021, starting in a career-best 14 games and 108 tackles that season, adding two forced fumbles, three pass break-ups, an interception, and three sacks. He spent the last part of the 2022 season with the Cardinals before coming to Carolina this offseason.

To date, Grugier-Hill has played in 100 games with 288 tackles, two interceptions, four forced fumbles, two fumble recoveries, and six sacks.

One of those sacks was the one against Carr, which immediately showed Grugier-Hill's ability on defense.

"I've worked with Kamu before … he's played some football," Reich said. "I've gone up against him, coached against him when he was a starting linebacker for Houston. So I have a lot of respect for what he did (against New Orleans)."

Grugier-Hill and Luvu, a duo called "Pineapple Express" by teammates, flashed a celebration based on Luvu’s Siva Tau chant on Monday Night Football. Grugier-Hill said they came up with it in training camp, and the two have been training together in the offseason for four years in Arizona.

Luvu said he was excited to welcome Grugier-Hill to the team and impressed with what he saw from him in Thompson's position.

"I knew Kamu coming in from Philadelphia and Houston; man, he's like (an) all-around player as well," Luvu said. "So for him to fill that role, he communicated, got the calls out, and we were ready to go."

Grugier-Hill has an unquenchable passion for football that can be discerned from how much he's willing to do, how many roles he has played on multiple teams, and how quickly he bonds with his teammates.

And he'll say it in his own words, too, because playing gives him a feeling he can't find in any other way.

"When you're in a stadium full of people cheering for you, and the crowd's roaring, I mean, it's a feeling – I always tell my fiancé this, we're getting married in February – I'm like, 'I will never get this. Nothing will ever give me this feeling,'" Grugier-Hill said with a laugh. "And she's always like, 'Even when we're married? Even when we have kids?' And I'm like, I can't see it.

"It's different."

Best of Kamu Grugier-Hill through the years

Kamu Grugier-Hill has played with the Cardinals (2022), Texans (2021-22), Dolphins (2020) and Eagles (2016-19).

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (57) looks on during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
1 / 31

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (57) looks on during an NFL football game against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) drops in coverage during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
2 / 31

Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) drops in coverage during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) before an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
3 / 31

Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) before an NFL football game Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

David Zalubowski/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami Dolphins linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) walks on the field against the Denver Broncos before an an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov.. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)
4 / 31

Miami Dolphins linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) walks on the field against the Denver Broncos before an an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov.. 22, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Justin Edmonds)

Justin Edmonds/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley (25) runs against Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
5 / 31

Los Angeles Chargers running back Joshua Kelley (25) runs against Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Eric Christian Smith/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
San Francisco 49ers tight end Tyler Kroft (47) is hit by Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)
6 / 31

San Francisco 49ers tight end Tyler Kroft (47) is hit by Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) after a catch during the first half of an NFL football game Thursday, Aug. 25, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

David J. Phillip/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) runs against Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )
7 / 31

Seattle Seahawks running back Rashaad Penny (20) runs against Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )

Justin Rex/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, left, forces a fumble by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff during the second half in an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
8 / 31

Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, left, forces a fumble by Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff during the second half in an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 16, 2018, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

Jae C. Hong/Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) makes the catch as Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) makes the tackle during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
9 / 31

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) makes the catch as Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) makes the tackle during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texan linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the first half of an NFL football game with the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)
10 / 31

Houston Texan linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the first half of an NFL football game with the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darryl Webb)

Darryl Webb/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill walks on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)
11 / 31

Philadelphia Eagles outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill walks on the field during the first half of an NFL football game against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Jim Mone)

Jim Mone/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
12 / 31

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) stands on the field before an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020 in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (NFL Photos via AP)
13 / 31

Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) celebrates during an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2017, in Arlington, Texas. (NFL Photos via AP)

NFL Photos
Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and running back Phillip Lindsay (30) celebrate after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)
14 / 31

Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill and running back Phillip Lindsay (30) celebrate after an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/John Amis)

John Amis/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) lines up against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )
15 / 31

Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) lines up against the Los Angeles Rams during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Oct. 31, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Justin Rex )

Justin Rex/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) is pressured by Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
16 / 31

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (4) is pressured by Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) celebrates after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)
17 / 31

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) celebrates after sacking Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew (15) during the first half of an NFL football game, Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Stephen B. Morton)

Stephen B. Morton/Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) walks to the locker room after an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
18 / 31

Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) walks to the locker room after an NFL preseason football game against the Los Angeles Rams Friday, Aug. 19, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Kyusung Gong/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (57) runs onto the field during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan.8, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)
19 / 31

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (57) runs onto the field during an NFL football game against the San Francisco 49ers, Sunday, Jan.8, 2023, in Santa Clara, Calif. (AP Photo/Scot Tucker)

Scot Tucker/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) carries the ball among defenders Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) and Christian Kirksey (58) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
20 / 31

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) carries the ball among defenders Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) and Christian Kirksey (58) during an NFL football game against the Houston Texans on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) grabs a fumble by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
21 / 31

Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) grabs a fumble by Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman, during the second half of an NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Wilfredo Lee/AP
Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
22 / 31

Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) warms up before an NFL football game against the Las Vegas Raiders, Sunday, Oct 23, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson (3) tries to slip past Philadelphia Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
23 / 31

Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson (3) tries to slip past Philadelphia Eagles' Kamu Grugier-Hill (54) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Matt Rourke/Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) reacts to a play during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)
24 / 31

Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) reacts to a play during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Tyler Kaufman)

Tyler Kaufman/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) stiff arms Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)
25 / 31

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (14) stiff arms Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. (AP Photo/Joshua Bessex)

Joshua Bessex/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) scrambles away from Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)
26 / 31

Cleveland Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) scrambles away from Houston Texans outside linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

Ron Schwane/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) holds his helmet on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday Nov. 7, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)
27 / 31

Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) holds his helmet on the sidelines during an NFL football game against the Miami Dolphins, Sunday Nov. 7, 2021, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Doug Murray)

Doug Murray/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) reacts after making a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)
28 / 31

Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) reacts after making a defensive stop during an NFL football game against the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 19, 2021, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)

Kirk Irwin/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (57) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)
29 / 31

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (57) during the second half of an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

Rick Scuteri/Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) celebrates after a play during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
30 / 31

Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) celebrates after a play during an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) runs toward the ball during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)
31 / 31

Houston Texans linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill (51) runs toward the ball during an NFL football game against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, September 11, 2022, in Houston. (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Matt Patterson/Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
