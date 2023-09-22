Kamu Grugier-Hill brings passion, versatility to larger role on defense

"Kamu is also such a great special teams contributor, so we've just got to weigh out how we're going to approach that," Reich said. "But I want to give Kamu all the credit he deserves for how he stepped in there and played. So if he plays every (defensive) snap, he's earned it, you know what I mean? And if we end up deciding to rotate anybody through there, it's only because we're trying to do what's best for the team as far as making the best use of all of our players."