Know Your Foe: Seattle Seahawks

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers (0-2, 0-2 NFC South) will look to right the ship on a trip out west this Sunday.
Carolina travels to Lumen Field to take on the Seattle Seahawks (1-1, 0-1 NFC West) this Sunday for a 4:05 p.m. EST kickoff. The game will be televised on CBS.
Seattle leads the all-time series with the Panthers 10-5, with a 3-2 lead in regular-season matchups at Lumen Field. Carolina defeated the Seahawks last season on the road, taking a 30-24 victory back to Charlotte last December. More on the series history can be found here.
Here's what to know about the Seahawks:
Back on track offensively in Week 2 win
Following a season-opening loss to the Rams, Seattle got back to where it wanted to be in a Week 2 victory over Detroit.
The Seahawks earned a 37-31 victory in overtime behind a strong day from quarterback Geno Smith, who went 32-of-41 passing for 328 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. Smith led a 75-yard overtime drive that included a game-winning pass to wide receiver Tyler Lockett, completing six of his seven passes for 69 yards in the series. He also connected on a 16-yard pass to DK Metcalf on third down during the drive.
"I thought Geno played great," head coach Pete Carroll said in an article published to the team's website. "I thought Geno played exactly like he has been playing, like we counted on him coming out of last season, as he has been throughout camp. I don't think he got off to a great start in the first game, but he was everything that we wanted him to be. I thought he made really good decisions to dirt the ball – wish he could have gotten rid of the one on the monumental scramble when we get trapped down there inside the five– but other than that I thought he played a great football game."
Metcalf, who left the game briefly with a rib injury, totaled 75 yards on six catches against Detroit, while Lockett added 59 yards on eight receptions along with two touchdowns.
Seattle's passing offense as a whole improved from 95 yards in Week 1 to 311 in Week 2, improving its league standing to 17th in passing net yards per game (averaging 203.0). The Seahawks have allowed just three sacks on the season, tied for eighth in the NFL.
Opportunistic defense
The Seahawks came up with three turnovers against the Lions, which tied them at second in the NFL in total takeaways this season.
Cornerback Tre Brown intercepted Detroit quarterback Jared Goff and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown, as the pick-six played a key role in Seattle's eventual win, putting them up by 10 points and snapping Goff's streak of 383 passes without being intercepted, which was the third-longest streak in NFL history.
"Wow," Brown said to the team's website after the game at Detroit. "It's crazy what one play can do to a whole stadium that's electric when you're on the opposite team. I was able to take that in and realize what I did for my team, and it was on to the next."
Defensive tackle Jarran Reed and safety Julian Love each recovered a Lions fumble. Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu caused the fumble Reed recovered as he tackled Detroit running back David Montgomery.
Injuries to monitor
The Seahawks have a number of key players to track throughout the week as they battle through injuries.
Metcalf (rib) is among them, even though he returned to Seattle's Week 2 win, as Carroll said Monday he "had a pretty good day. Still sore, but he had a pretty good day. He was upbeat today. He needs (Tuesday), he needs Wednesday, he's going to need a couple of days to get this thing quieted down," according to an article on the team's website.
Seattle is also monitoring the status of Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen, who left the Lions game with a chest injury and did not return. Carroll said they're taking it "one day at a time" with the cornerback, who is battling soreness.
The Seahawks are expecting three-time Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams, who hasn't played since Week 1 of 2022 with a torn quad tendon, to continue practicing after he returned to practice last week. He could go in Week 3 against the Panthers, but Carroll said they will be cautious with him throughout the week.
