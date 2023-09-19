Know Your Foe: Seattle Seahawks

Back on track offensively in Week 2 win

Following a season-opening loss to the Rams, Seattle got back to where it wanted to be in a Week 2 victory over Detroit.

The Seahawks earned a 37-31 victory in overtime behind a strong day from quarterback Geno Smith, who went 32-of-41 passing for 328 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. Smith led a 75-yard overtime drive that included a game-winning pass to wide receiver Tyler Lockett, completing six of his seven passes for 69 yards in the series. He also connected on a 16-yard pass to DK Metcalf on third down during the drive.

"I thought Geno played great," head coach Pete Carroll said in an article published to the team's website. "I thought Geno played exactly like he has been playing, like we counted on him coming out of last season, as he has been throughout camp. I don't think he got off to a great start in the first game, but he was everything that we wanted him to be. I thought he made really good decisions to dirt the ball – wish he could have gotten rid of the one on the monumental scramble when we get trapped down there inside the five– but other than that I thought he played a great football game."

Metcalf, who left the game briefly with a rib injury, totaled 75 yards on six catches against Detroit, while Lockett added 59 yards on eight receptions along with two touchdowns.