Know Your Foe: Seattle Seahawks

Sep 19, 2023 at 06:12 PM
Geno Smith

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers (0-2, 0-2 NFC South) will look to right the ship on a trip out west this Sunday.

Carolina travels to Lumen Field to take on the Seattle Seahawks (1-1, 0-1 NFC West) this Sunday for a 4:05 p.m. EST kickoff. The game will be televised on CBS.

Seattle leads the all-time series with the Panthers 10-5, with a 3-2 lead in regular-season matchups at Lumen Field. Carolina defeated the Seahawks last season on the road, taking a 30-24 victory back to Charlotte last December. More on the series history can be found here.

Here's what to know about the Seahawks:

Back on track offensively in Week 2 win

Following a season-opening loss to the Rams, Seattle got back to where it wanted to be in a Week 2 victory over Detroit.

The Seahawks earned a 37-31 victory in overtime behind a strong day from quarterback Geno Smith, who went 32-of-41 passing for 328 yards, two touchdowns, and no interceptions. Smith led a 75-yard overtime drive that included a game-winning pass to wide receiver Tyler Lockett, completing six of his seven passes for 69 yards in the series. He also connected on a 16-yard pass to DK Metcalf on third down during the drive.

"I thought Geno played great," head coach Pete Carroll said in an article published to the team's website. "I thought Geno played exactly like he has been playing, like we counted on him coming out of last season, as he has been throughout camp. I don't think he got off to a great start in the first game, but he was everything that we wanted him to be. I thought he made really good decisions to dirt the ball – wish he could have gotten rid of the one on the monumental scramble when we get trapped down there inside the five– but other than that I thought he played a great football game."

Metcalf, who left the game briefly with a rib injury, totaled 75 yards on six catches against Detroit, while Lockett added 59 yards on eight receptions along with two touchdowns.

Seattle's passing offense as a whole improved from 95 yards in Week 1 to 311 in Week 2, improving its league standing to 17th in passing net yards per game (averaging 203.0). The Seahawks have allowed just three sacks on the season, tied for eighth in the NFL.

Tyler Lockett
Paul Sancya/AP

Opportunistic defense

The Seahawks came up with three turnovers against the Lions, which tied them at second in the NFL in total takeaways this season.

Cornerback Tre Brown intercepted Detroit quarterback Jared Goff and returned it 40 yards for a touchdown, as the pick-six played a key role in Seattle's eventual win, putting them up by 10 points and snapping Goff's streak of 383 passes without being intercepted, which was the third-longest streak in NFL history.

"Wow," Brown said to the team's website after the game at Detroit. "It's crazy what one play can do to a whole stadium that's electric when you're on the opposite team. I was able to take that in and realize what I did for my team, and it was on to the next."

Defensive tackle Jarran Reed and safety Julian Love each recovered a Lions fumble. Linebacker Uchenna Nwosu caused the fumble Reed recovered as he tackled Detroit running back David Montgomery.

Injuries to monitor

The Seahawks have a number of key players to track throughout the week as they battle through injuries.

Metcalf (rib) is among them, even though he returned to Seattle's Week 2 win, as Carroll said Monday he "had a pretty good day. Still sore, but he had a pretty good day. He was upbeat today. He needs (Tuesday), he needs Wednesday, he's going to need a couple of days to get this thing quieted down," according to an article on the team's website.

Seattle is also monitoring the status of Pro Bowl cornerback Riq Woolen, who left the Lions game with a chest injury and did not return. Carroll said they're taking it "one day at a time" with the cornerback, who is battling soreness.

The Seahawks are expecting three-time Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams, who hasn't played since Week 1 of 2022 with a torn quad tendon, to continue practicing after he returned to practice last week. He could go in Week 3 against the Panthers, but Carroll said they will be cautious with him throughout the week.

Panthers vs. Seahawks through the years

Carolina has played Seattle nine times since 2013. The Seahawks lead the all-time series 10-4.

221211 Panthers at Seahawks-747
Carolina Panthers
Greg Olsen catches a pass during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.
Greg Olsen catches a pass during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
Curtis Samuel runs the ball during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.
Curtis Samuel runs the ball during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
Christian McCaffrey runs the ball during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.
Christian McCaffrey runs the ball during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
James Bradberry sacks quarterback Russell Wilson during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.
James Bradberry sacks quarterback Russell Wilson during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
Kawann Short makes a tackle during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.
Kawann Short makes a tackle during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
DJ Moore catches a pass during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.
DJ Moore catches a pass during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
Christian McCaffrey runs the ball during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.
Christian McCaffrey runs the ball during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
191215carvssea_1823
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191215carvssea_1847
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191215carvssea_1970
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191215carvssea_2140
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191215carvssea_3339
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191215carvssea_3398
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191215carvssea_3627
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191215carvssea_5469
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
1CW10568
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10698 2
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10711
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10837 2
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10933 2
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11039
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11055
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11065
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11183
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11237
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11364
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11434
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11463
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11660
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
2018_11_25 CARvsSEA game 0784
Christian McCaffrey stiff-arms Austin Calitro during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.
Christian McCaffrey stiff-arms Austin Calitro during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.

Christian McCaffrey carries the football against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.
Christian McCaffrey carries the football against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.

_U0A1013
AE7I4872
AE7I4885
Carolina Panthers' Donald Hayes (81) is hit by Seattle Seahawks' Jay Bellamy (20) and Willie Williams (27) after a catch in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2000, at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Perel)
Carolina Panthers' Donald Hayes (81) is hit by Seattle Seahawks' Jay Bellamy (20) and Willie Williams (27) after a catch in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2000, at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Perel)

Carolina Panthers' Mushin Muhammad scores a touchdown past Seattle Seahawks' Ken Hamlin, right, in the second quarter in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2004. Seattle won, 23-17. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
Carolina Panthers' Mushin Muhammad scores a touchdown past Seattle Seahawks' Ken Hamlin, right, in the second quarter in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2004. Seattle won, 23-17. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Carolina Panthers' Drew Carter, right, makes a long reception against the Seattle Seahawks' Michael Boulware, left, and Marcus Trufant, center, in the second quarter during the NFC Championship game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Carolina Panthers' Drew Carter, right, makes a long reception against the Seattle Seahawks' Michael Boulware, left, and Marcus Trufant, center, in the second quarter during the NFC Championship game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith returns a punt for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during the NFC Championship game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith returns a punt for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during the NFC Championship game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Seahawks' Shaun Alexander (37) carries the ball under the pressure of the Carolina Panthers' Dante Wesley (21), Mike Minter (30) and Julius Peppers (90) during the second quarter of the NFC Championship NFL football game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
Seattle Seahawks' Shaun Alexander (37) carries the ball under the pressure of the Carolina Panthers' Dante Wesley (21), Mike Minter (30) and Julius Peppers (90) during the second quarter of the NFC Championship NFL football game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, right, meets with Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme at the end of the NFC championship football game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006 in Seattle. Seattle won 34-14, advancing to the Superbowl. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, right, meets with Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme at the end of the NFC championship football game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006 in Seattle. Seattle won 34-14, advancing to the Superbowl. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Seattle Seahawks' Matt Hasselbeck, right, is pressured by Carolina Panthers' Dan Morgan in the first quarter during their NFC Championship football game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
Seattle Seahawks' Matt Hasselbeck, right, is pressured by Carolina Panthers' Dan Morgan in the first quarter during their NFC Championship football game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) reacts after recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) reacts after recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
Carolina Panthers' Matt Moore (3) throws a pass during their 13-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
Carolina Panthers' Matt Moore (3) throws a pass during their 13-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Seattle Seahawks' Shaun Alexander (37) fumbles the ball after being hit by Carolina Panthers' Chris Harris (43) during the third quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. Seattle recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
Seattle Seahawks' Shaun Alexander (37) fumbles the ball after being hit by Carolina Panthers' Chris Harris (43) during the third quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. Seattle recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks' Kelly Jennings (21) during the third quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks' Kelly Jennings (21) during the third quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
Seattle Seahawks' Matt Hasselbeck (8) fumbles the ball as he is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. The Panthers recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
Seattle Seahawks' Matt Hasselbeck (8) fumbles the ball as he is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. The Panthers recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, right, catches a pass for a touchdown ahead of Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, left, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, right, catches a pass for a touchdown ahead of Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, left, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

AP_955646521293
Ric Tapia/AP
Carolina Panthers play against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016 in Oakland, CA.
Carolina Panthers play against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016 in Oakland, CA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium.
Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016 in Oakland, CA.
Carolina Panthers play against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016 in Oakland, CA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional playoff game at Century Link Field on Saturday, January 10, 2015 in Seattle, WA.
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional playoff game at Century Link Field on Saturday, January 10, 2015 in Seattle, WA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional playoff game at Century Link Field on Saturday, January 10, 2015 in Seattle, WA.
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional playoff game at Century Link Field on Saturday, January 10, 2015 in Seattle, WA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional playoff game at Century Link Field on Saturday, January 10, 2015 in Seattle, WA.
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional playoff game at Century Link Field on Saturday, January 10, 2015 in Seattle, WA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
CW1D6102
D15O0012
D15O0763
D15O0842
D15O9181
D15O9430
D15O9480
D15O9721
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
