Notebook: Frank Reich defends offensive decision-making

That execution was not there until the final drive when the Saints (perhaps easing into the night with a 20-9 lead) allowed a late touchdown and two-point conversion to make the score close. But other than that late drive, the offense moved in fits and spurts, failing to run the way they did last week in Atlanta, and with rookie quarterback ﻿Bryce Young﻿ failing to find a rhythm.

Reich was even asked, two games into his debut as the first offensive-minded head coach in franchise history, if he considered having offensive coordinator Thomas Brown call plays.

Brown called the second halves of preseason games, and Reich has said he wants Brown to succeed him at some point. But he said that after two games, he's not making changes to what he called a "collaborative" play-calling process.

"Yeah, that's not a change I would make in-game," Reich said. "Listen, the way I've mentioned this before, the way we call plays, I'm calling the plays, but it's very collaborative. I'm talking to those guys on the sideline, but I'm the one who calls them. And you know, I'm always going do what I think is best for the team right now. I think it's best for the team that I'm calling the plays.