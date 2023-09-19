Long list of Panthers on Hall of Fame nominee list

Sep 19, 2023
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Julius Peppers, Steve Smith Sr.
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — A long list of players with Panthers ties were among the list of 173 modern-era nominees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced Tuesday.

The big name on the list is defensive end ﻿Julius Peppers﻿, who is likely to go through to the final 15 in his first year of eligibility.

Peppers is fourth on the league's all-time sack list with 159.5, is second all-time in forced fumbles, and was a two-time selection to the All-Decade team for the 2000s and the 2010s.

He has also been chosen to join the Panthers Hall of Honor and will be inducted alongside Muhsin Muhammad on Oct. 29 at the Panthers home game against the Texans.

Hall of Honor Photo Shoot: Julius Peppers

View photos of former defensive end Julius Peppers, during his Hall of Honor photo shoot.

Also on the list is wide receiver ﻿Steve Smith Sr.﻿, who has been a semifinalist for the last two years.

Smith is eighth all-time in receiving yards and 11th in receptions. He's been held up since three receivers have been clogged in the finalist room for a few years, with voters unable to break the logjam of Andre Johnson, Reggie Wayne, and Torry Holt.

The full list of 173 nominees can be seen here. The group will be reduced to 25 semifinalists in November and 15 finalists in December.

There are 15 former Panthers on Tuesday's list, though some of those players had very short stints here.

That includes defensive end Jared Allen, who has been a finalist. He spent his last season here in 2015.

Panthers linebacker ﻿Sam Mills﻿ was inducted in 2022, and you can see our archive of coverage of that event here.

FORMER PANTHERS ON HALL OF FAME NOMINEE LIST

QB Jake Delhomme

RB/ST Michael Bates

RB Stephen Davis

WR/ST Eric Metcalf

WR Muhsin Muhammad

WR Steve Smith Sr.

TE Wesley Walls

OG Nate Newton

DE Jared Allen

DE Julius Peppers

LB Jessie Armstead

LB Lee Woodall

S Eugene Robinson

CB Charles Tillman

K John Kasay

Hall of Honor Photo Shoot: Steve Smith, Sr.

View photos of former wide receiver Steve Smith, Sr. during his Hall of Honor photo shoot.

