Tuesday Brew: Making a plan, with Shaq Thompson out for the year 

– Backup quarterback ﻿Andy Dalton﻿ came in for ﻿Bryce Young﻿ on two short-yardage situations against the Saints. Though only one Dalton-led play got off Monday (the other was halted by a false start penalty against right guard ﻿Cade Mays﻿), Reich said his role as a change-up signal-caller could crop up again.

"That could be part of the plan," Reich said of Dalton's role in certain situations. "It's always a week-to-week plan, right? Every opponent is a different opponent. So that'll be a weekly decision.

"Andy's a very experienced guy. So if we're bringing him in there to do whatever we're bringing him in there to do, we feel like he'll do a good job of it."

Reich pointed to how he used Jacoby Brissett in similar situations as a backup quarterback on short-yardage plays while he was at Indianapolis, and he also alluded to how the Saints utilized versatile offensive weapon Taysom Hill against the Panthers on Monday.

New Orleans lined Hill up on multiple runs and even had him throw a pass while Derek Carr was the primary starter.

Reich said his philosophy is more about capitalizing upon what Dalton brings.

"There's a lot of different things we could do, but I just feel very comfortable in Andy," Reich said. "And some of those things you just want to limit the exposure of Bryce to – and Bryce can do any of it, but you've got an experienced veteran.