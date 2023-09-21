Week 3 Game Preview: Panthers at Seahawks

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers (0-2, 0-2 NFC South) will travel across the country for their third game with Seattle.
Carolina plays the Seahawks (1-1, 0-1 NFC West) at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lumen Field.
Scroll below for more information on the Week 3 matchup, series history, and stats comparison.
Game Reset
- Carolina Panthers at Seattle Seahawks
- Lumen Field | Seattle, Wash.
- Sunday, Sept. 24 | 4:05 p.m. ET | CBS | More info on how to watch here.
- Panthers Roster | Panthers Depth Chart
- Seahawks Roster | Seahawks Depth Chart
History: Panthers vs. Seahawks
- Carolina and Seattle have played 15 times. The Seahawks lead the series 10-5. | Series history
- The Panthers won their last matchup with the Seahawks, 30-24, at Lumen Field.
- The Seahawks lead the series 3-2 when played in the regular season at Seattle.
Statistical Comparison
|Category
|Carolina
|Seattle Seahawks
|Offense
|Total Yards Per Game
|260.0 (28th)
|286.5 (25th)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|127.0 (9th)
|83.5 (26th)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|4.9 (4th)
|3.9 (20th)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|133.0 (32nd)
|203.0 (17th)
|Sacks Allowed
|6 (t-17th)
|3 (t-8th)
|Third Down Efficiency
|32.1 (25th)
|35.0 (20th)
|Points Per Game
|13.5 (t-30th)
|25.0 (13th)
|Defense
|Total Yards Allowed Per Game
|281.0 (8th)
|422.0 (31st)
|Rushing Yards Per Game
|132.0 (25th)
|97.0 (13th)
|Rushing Yards Per Attempt
|4.5 (21st)
|2.9 (3rd)
|Passing Net Yards Per Game
|149.0 (4th)
|325.0 (30th)
|Sacks
|8 (t-3rd)
|2 (29th)
|Takeaways
|1 (t-24th)
|3 (t-2nd)
|Third Down Efficiency
|34.6 (10th)
|60.7 (32nd)
|Points Allowed Per Game
|22.0 (13th)
|30.5 (29th)
Statistical milestones to watch in 2023
- Outside linebacker Brian Burns (39.5) needs 2.5 sacks to pass Kevin Greene (41.5) for fifth all-time in Panther history.
- Burns (44) needs one tackle for loss to pass Greg Hardy (44) for seventh all-time in Panther history.
- Outside linebacker Justin Houston (112.0) needs two sacks to pass Sean Jones (113.0) for 25th all-time in league history.
- Houston (132) needs one tackle for loss to pass Michael Bennett (132) for eighth all-time in league history.
- Cornerback Donte Jackson (14) needs four interceptions to pass Mike Minter (17) for fourth all-time in Panther history.
- Wide receiver Adam Thielen (543) needs 57 receptions to become the fifth undrafted player in the common-draft era with at least 600 career receptions.
- Since 2000, running back Miles Sanders is one of 14 players with 750-plus rushing yards in each of their first four seasons. Only eight players since 2000 have reached 750-plus rushing yards in each of their first five seasons.
- Kicker Eddy Piñeiro (37) needs 18 field goals to pass Joey Slye (54) for third all-time in Panther history.
- Punter Johnny Hekker (332) needs 11 punts downed inside the 20-yard line to pass Brad Maynard (342) for eighth all-time in league history.
Matchup notes
- Carolina heads to the west coast in Week 3 to take on the Seattle Seahawks, serving as the Panthers' lone trip out west in 2023. Carolina travels the fourth-fewest miles (12,357) league-wide during the 2023 campaign.
- Including three playoff bouts, this will mark the 16th matchup between the Panthers and Seahawks. The Seahawks hold an 8-4 all-time record in the regular season against Carolina. The Panthers look to even the series record in games played at Seattle at 3-3. Seattle leads 2-1 in postseason matchups.
- The Panthers enter the contest with an 0-2 record after falling to the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, 20-17.
- Seattle enters Week 3 with a 1-1 record after defeating the Detroit Lions, 37-31, on the road in Week 2.
Carolina has played Seattle nine times since 2013. The Seahawks lead the all-time series 10-4.