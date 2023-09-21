Week 3 Game Preview: Panthers at Seahawks

Sep 21, 2023 at 10:09 AM
Frankie Luvu
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE – The Panthers (0-2, 0-2 NFC South) will travel across the country for their third game with Seattle.

Carolina plays the Seahawks (1-1, 0-1 NFC West) at 4:05 p.m. ET on Sunday at Lumen Field.

Scroll below for more information on the Week 3 matchup, series history, and stats comparison.

Game Reset

History: Panthers vs. Seahawks

  • Carolina and Seattle have played 15 times. The Seahawks lead the series 10-5. | Series history
  • The Panthers won their last matchup with the Seahawks, 30-24, at Lumen Field.
  • The Seahawks lead the series 3-2 when played in the regular season at Seattle.

Statistical Comparison

Table inside Article
Category Carolina Seattle Seahawks
Offense
Total Yards Per Game 260.0 (28th) 286.5 (25th)
Rushing Yards Per Game 127.0 (9th) 83.5 (26th)
Rushing Yards Per Attempt 4.9 (4th) 3.9 (20th)
Passing Net Yards Per Game 133.0 (32nd) 203.0 (17th)
Sacks Allowed 6 (t-17th) 3 (t-8th)
Third Down Efficiency 32.1 (25th) 35.0 (20th)
Points Per Game 13.5 (t-30th) 25.0 (13th)
Defense
Total Yards Allowed Per Game 281.0 (8th) 422.0 (31st)
Rushing Yards Per Game 132.0 (25th) 97.0 (13th)
Rushing Yards Per Attempt 4.5 (21st) 2.9 (3rd)
Passing Net Yards Per Game 149.0 (4th) 325.0 (30th)
Sacks 8 (t-3rd) 2 (29th)
Takeaways 1 (t-24th) 3 (t-2nd)
Third Down Efficiency 34.6 (10th) 60.7 (32nd)
Points Allowed Per Game 22.0 (13th) 30.5 (29th)

Statistical milestones to watch in 2023

  • Outside linebacker Brian Burns (39.5) needs 2.5 sacks to pass Kevin Greene (41.5) for fifth all-time in Panther history.
  • Burns (44) needs one tackle for loss to pass Greg Hardy (44) for seventh all-time in Panther history.
  • Outside linebacker Justin Houston (112.0) needs two sacks to pass Sean Jones (113.0) for 25th all-time in league history.
  • Houston (132) needs one tackle for loss to pass Michael Bennett (132) for eighth all-time in league history.
  • Cornerback Donte Jackson (14) needs four interceptions to pass Mike Minter (17) for fourth all-time in Panther history.
  • Wide receiver Adam Thielen (543) needs 57 receptions to become the fifth undrafted player in the common-draft era with at least 600 career receptions.
  • Since 2000, running back Miles Sanders is one of 14 players with 750-plus rushing yards in each of their first four seasons. Only eight players since 2000 have reached 750-plus rushing yards in each of their first five seasons.
  • Kicker Eddy Piñeiro (37) needs 18 field goals to pass Joey Slye (54) for third all-time in Panther history.
  • Punter Johnny Hekker (332) needs 11 punts downed inside the 20-yard line to pass Brad Maynard (342) for eighth all-time in league history.

Matchup notes

  • Carolina heads to the west coast in Week 3 to take on the Seattle Seahawks, serving as the Panthers' lone trip out west in 2023. Carolina travels the fourth-fewest miles (12,357) league-wide during the 2023 campaign.
  • Including three playoff bouts, this will mark the 16th matchup between the Panthers and Seahawks. The Seahawks hold an 8-4 all-time record in the regular season against Carolina. The Panthers look to even the series record in games played at Seattle at 3-3. Seattle leads 2-1 in postseason matchups.
  • The Panthers enter the contest with an 0-2 record after falling to the New Orleans Saints on Monday night, 20-17.
  • Seattle enters Week 3 with a 1-1 record after defeating the Detroit Lions, 37-31, on the road in Week 2.

Panthers vs. Seahawks through the years

Carolina has played Seattle nine times since 2013. The Seahawks lead the all-time series 10-4.

221211 Panthers at Seahawks-747
1 / 81
Carolina Panthers
Greg Olsen catches a pass during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.
2 / 81

Greg Olsen catches a pass during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
Curtis Samuel runs the ball during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.
3 / 81

Curtis Samuel runs the ball during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
Christian McCaffrey runs the ball during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.
4 / 81

Christian McCaffrey runs the ball during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
James Bradberry sacks quarterback Russell Wilson during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.
5 / 81

James Bradberry sacks quarterback Russell Wilson during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
Kawann Short makes a tackle during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.
6 / 81

Kawann Short makes a tackle during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
DJ Moore catches a pass during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.
7 / 81

DJ Moore catches a pass during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
Christian McCaffrey runs the ball during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.
8 / 81

Christian McCaffrey runs the ball during the game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018, at Bank of America Stadium.

Jacob Kupferman/Jacob Kupferman
191215carvssea_1823
9 / 81
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191215carvssea_1847
10 / 81
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191215carvssea_1970
11 / 81
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191215carvssea_2140
12 / 81
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191215carvssea_3339
13 / 81
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191215carvssea_3398
14 / 81
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191215carvssea_3627
15 / 81
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
191215carvssea_5469
16 / 81
Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
1CW10568
17 / 81
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10698 2
18 / 81
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10711
19 / 81
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10837 2
20 / 81
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10933 2
21 / 81
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11039
22 / 81
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11055
23 / 81
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11065
24 / 81
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11183
25 / 81
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11237
26 / 81
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11364
27 / 81
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11434
28 / 81
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11463
29 / 81
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW11660
30 / 81
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
2018_11_25 CARvsSEA game 0784
31 / 81
Christian McCaffrey stiff-arms Austin Calitro during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.
32 / 81

Christian McCaffrey stiff-arms Austin Calitro during a game against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.

Christian McCaffrey carries the football against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.
33 / 81

Christian McCaffrey carries the football against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, November 25, 2018.

_U0A1013
34 / 81
AE7I4872
35 / 81
AE7I4885
36 / 81
Carolina Panthers' Donald Hayes (81) is hit by Seattle Seahawks' Jay Bellamy (20) and Willie Williams (27) after a catch in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2000, at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Perel)
37 / 81

Carolina Panthers' Donald Hayes (81) is hit by Seattle Seahawks' Jay Bellamy (20) and Willie Williams (27) after a catch in the second quarter Sunday, Oct. 8, 2000, at Ericsson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. (AP Photo/Erik Perel)

Carolina Panthers' Mushin Muhammad scores a touchdown past Seattle Seahawks' Ken Hamlin, right, in the second quarter in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2004. Seattle won, 23-17. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)
38 / 81

Carolina Panthers' Mushin Muhammad scores a touchdown past Seattle Seahawks' Ken Hamlin, right, in the second quarter in Seattle, Sunday, Oct. 31, 2004. Seattle won, 23-17. (AP Photo/John Froschauer)

Carolina Panthers' Drew Carter, right, makes a long reception against the Seattle Seahawks' Michael Boulware, left, and Marcus Trufant, center, in the second quarter during the NFC Championship game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
39 / 81

Carolina Panthers' Drew Carter, right, makes a long reception against the Seattle Seahawks' Michael Boulware, left, and Marcus Trufant, center, in the second quarter during the NFC Championship game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith returns a punt for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during the NFC Championship game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
40 / 81

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith returns a punt for a touchdown in the second quarter against the Seattle Seahawks during the NFC Championship game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Seattle Seahawks' Shaun Alexander (37) carries the ball under the pressure of the Carolina Panthers' Dante Wesley (21), Mike Minter (30) and Julius Peppers (90) during the second quarter of the NFC Championship NFL football game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)
41 / 81

Seattle Seahawks' Shaun Alexander (37) carries the ball under the pressure of the Carolina Panthers' Dante Wesley (21), Mike Minter (30) and Julius Peppers (90) during the second quarter of the NFC Championship NFL football game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, right, meets with Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme at the end of the NFC championship football game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006 in Seattle. Seattle won 34-14, advancing to the Superbowl. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)
42 / 81

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, right, meets with Carolina Panthers quarterback Jake Delhomme at the end of the NFC championship football game Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006 in Seattle. Seattle won 34-14, advancing to the Superbowl. (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu)

Seattle Seahawks' Matt Hasselbeck, right, is pressured by Carolina Panthers' Dan Morgan in the first quarter during their NFC Championship football game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)
43 / 81

Seattle Seahawks' Matt Hasselbeck, right, is pressured by Carolina Panthers' Dan Morgan in the first quarter during their NFC Championship football game in Seattle, on Sunday, Jan. 22, 2006. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren)

Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) reacts after recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
44 / 81

Carolina Panthers' Richard Marshall (31) reacts after recovering a fumble during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
Carolina Panthers' Matt Moore (3) throws a pass during their 13-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)
45 / 81

Carolina Panthers' Matt Moore (3) throws a pass during their 13-10 win over the Seattle Seahawks in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Rick Havner)

Rick Havner
Seattle Seahawks' Shaun Alexander (37) fumbles the ball after being hit by Carolina Panthers' Chris Harris (43) during the third quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. Seattle recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)
46 / 81

Seattle Seahawks' Shaun Alexander (37) fumbles the ball after being hit by Carolina Panthers' Chris Harris (43) during the third quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. Seattle recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Chuck Burton
Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks' Kelly Jennings (21) during the third quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
47 / 81

Carolina Panthers' Steve Smith (89) is tackled by Seattle Seahawks' Kelly Jennings (21) during the third quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Mike McCarn
Seattle Seahawks' Matt Hasselbeck (8) fumbles the ball as he is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. The Panthers recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)
48 / 81

Seattle Seahawks' Matt Hasselbeck (8) fumbles the ball as he is sacked by Carolina Panthers' Thomas Davis (58) during the fourth quarter of the Panthers' 13-10 win in an NFL football game in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 16, 2007. The Panthers recovered the ball. (AP Photo/Mike McCarn)

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, right, catches a pass for a touchdown ahead of Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, left, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)
49 / 81

Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen, right, catches a pass for a touchdown ahead of Seattle Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman, left, in the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 18, 2015, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

AP_955646521293
50 / 81
Ric Tapia/AP
Carolina Panthers play against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016 in Oakland, CA.
51 / 81

Carolina Panthers play against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016 in Oakland, CA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
52 / 81

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
53 / 81

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
54 / 81

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium.
55 / 81

Carolina Panthers practice on Tuesday, November 15, 2016 at Bank of America Stadium.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016 in Oakland, CA.
56 / 81

Carolina Panthers play against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Sunday, November 27, 2016 in Oakland, CA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2016 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
57 / 81

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.
58 / 81

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 26, 2014 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional playoff game at Century Link Field on Saturday, January 10, 2015 in Seattle, WA.
59 / 81

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional playoff game at Century Link Field on Saturday, January 10, 2015 in Seattle, WA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
60 / 81

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
61 / 81

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional playoff game at Century Link Field on Saturday, January 10, 2015 in Seattle, WA.
62 / 81

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional playoff game at Century Link Field on Saturday, January 10, 2015 in Seattle, WA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
63 / 81

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
64 / 81

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
65 / 81

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
66 / 81

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
67 / 81

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional playoff game at Century Link Field on Saturday, January 10, 2015 in Seattle, WA.
68 / 81

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks in the divisional playoff game at Century Link Field on Saturday, January 10, 2015 in Seattle, WA.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.
69 / 81

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, October 18, 2015.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/2015 Carolina Panthers
CW1D6102
70 / 81
D15O0012
71 / 81
D15O0763
72 / 81
D15O0842
73 / 81
D15O9181
74 / 81
D15O9430
75 / 81
D15O9480
76 / 81
D15O9721
77 / 81
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.
78 / 81

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.
79 / 81

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.
80 / 81

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.
81 / 81

Carolina Panthers play against the Seattle Seahawks at Bank of America Stadium on Sunday, September 8, 2013.

Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez/Melissa Melvin-Rodriguez
