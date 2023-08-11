Five things to watch vs. New York Jets: The preseason begins

Head coach Frank Reich acknowledged the obvious fact that this team is new, and because of that, there should be an expectation that starters will play in the preseason – at least some.

That means the debut of April's first overall pick is on deck this weekend.

Quarterback Bryce Young will play against the Jets, Reich said, though just how much is to be determined.

"We're going to play it by feel," Reich said. "I just want those guys to get in there and get some reps. We just feel like we're at a different stage than other teams. A lot of teams won't play their starters in preseason.

"We've talked as a team from the very beginning and said, 'Hey, we're gonna play in the preseason.' We talked to the guys about that upfront, just so that everybody would understand what's ahead of us and just how it's necessary (it is) for us to do that – new schemes, new coaching staff, young team. And plus, we start the year off with two division opponents, so we've got to get ready to go."

Young has performed well throughout training camp, checking "every box," Reich said. He's built connections with pass catchers, such as new wideouts ﻿Adam Thielen﻿, DJ Chark Jr., and Jonathan Mingo and new tight end Hayden Hurst﻿.

"Bryce has looked good," Reich said. "He's continued to progress like the rest of the guys on the team. Obviously, there's a lot of attention and focus on being the first pick of the draft and being our starting quarterback, so I get that.