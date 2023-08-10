Panthers secondary a "special" group with talent, veteran leadership 

That other people see it too — people who would know — confirms what the Panthers believe.

There's a wealth of talent across the secondary; if you count Jeremy Chinn﻿, listed as a nickel cornerback on the unofficial depth chart but expected to be deployed in multiple spots, they boast five players taken in the first two rounds of the NFL draft. This includes two first-rounders in Jaycee Horn (eighth overall in 2021) and CJ Henderson (ninth overall in 2020, taken by the Jaguars).

They know they have the raw ability across the roster and the pieces to make something special. The defensive backs have high expectations of themselves, but they also know they have plenty to prove.

"Best in the league," Horn said when asked about the standard for his position group. "I think that's the expectation for every secondary. If it's not, then there's something wrong with you. Like obviously, when you go out there, you want to be the best. Limit big plays, make a lot of big plays on your side of the ball. So that's what we're going to try to go out there and do."

So what's the goal for Horn, who has played two seasons (though he's never made it through a full one without injury) on teams without a winning record?