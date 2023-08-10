Panthers secondary a "special" group with talent, veteran leadership 

Aug 10, 2023 at 05:58 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Defensive backs
Chanelle Smith-Walker

SPARTANBURG – Three-time Pro Bowl cornerback and 15-year NFL veteran DeAngelo Hall called it "pretty special" for his first venture into coaching to be here, at Carolina.

Not everybody gets to coach this kind of talent, much less in their first year in the business.

And the assistant defensive backs coach recognized it when he got an outside perspective on his new job.

During a recent FaceTime call including Hall, defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero, cornerbacks coach Jonathan Cooley, and one of the league's most respected defensive coaches, Hall realized what he was walking into.

"We're talking, and we're just catching up, and he ends with, 'All right, I'm going to go coach these guys. Y'all go have fun coaching them great players you got,'" Hall said with a laugh.

"Yeah, it's a little unreal to have the kind of talent we have in the back end."

Related Links

DeAngelo Hall, Jeremy Chinn, CJ Henderson
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers

That other people see it too — people who would know — confirms what the Panthers believe.

There's a wealth of talent across the secondary; if you count Jeremy Chinn﻿, listed as a nickel cornerback on the unofficial depth chart but expected to be deployed in multiple spots, they boast five players taken in the first two rounds of the NFL draft. This includes two first-rounders in Jaycee Horn (eighth overall in 2021) and CJ Henderson (ninth overall in 2020, taken by the Jaguars).

They know they have the raw ability across the roster and the pieces to make something special. The defensive backs have high expectations of themselves, but they also know they have plenty to prove.

"Best in the league," Horn said when asked about the standard for his position group. "I think that's the expectation for every secondary. If it's not, then there's something wrong with you. Like obviously, when you go out there, you want to be the best. Limit big plays, make a lot of big plays on your side of the ball. So that's what we're going to try to go out there and do."

So what's the goal for Horn, who has played two seasons (though he's never made it through a full one without injury) on teams without a winning record?

"Win," he said. "I feel like since I came into the league, just going into games, y'all know I talk a lot of junk. I feel like we don't have a lot of respect at this organization right now. So I feel like, going into year three, I'm just so focused on the team, and us winning and getting our respect around this league."

Jaycee Horn
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

But among the veteran leaders, they're keeping all evaluations within their unit – even after a joint practice with the Jets, the first time this unit has faced an offense other than the Panthers'. Aaron Rodgers and all of his experience and ability weren't factors.

"We just worry about us," safety Vonn Bell said.

In worrying about them, they actually have a lot to be excited about, starting in the middle with Bell and fellow veteran safety Xavier Woods﻿.

Bell's in his first year with the Panthers after splitting his first seven seasons between stints with the Saints (four years) and Bengals (three years). He brings 636 career tackles, 35 passes defended, six interceptions from his career thus far – including a career-best four interceptions and eight passes defended last season alone.

Linebacker Shaq Thompson﻿'s a fan, and he likes how he pairs with Woods, fondly referred to as "Professor X" for his football IQ and communication style.

"One guy I was really excited about was Vonn Bell," Thompson said. "I've been a fan of Vonn Bell since he was in New Orleans. So having him and X back there, man, that's two great safeties."

Donte Jackson is another starter who appreciates what that safety duo brings.

"Those guys, just so smart, man," Jackson said. "When it comes to just putting guys in position, making sure we know where we're at, making sure everybody's a step ahead, and everybody's going the right direction. So just to have two veteran safeties who have played a lot of ball back there, it's going to do wonders for the defense."

Vonn Bell, Xavier Woods
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers

Bell said he and Woods share "the same set of lenses," with refined situational awareness, complementing each other as leaders. 

But Bell does bring a different kind of fire to the field as a chirpy leader who motivates noisily and energetically. 

And he hasn't found someone on his level from this roster, at this point. 

"I get a little fiery," he said. "It just comes from passion and love for this game. … 

"Nobody's on my level. They haven't seen that yet. D-Jack can turn up; Horn can turn up. I saw (﻿CJ Henderson﻿) a little spicy. I love it. I think all the guys got a little fire to them, and just a little something to it. That's why I say it's very special, man." 

Of course, there's plenty for the Panthers to boast about between the veteran core of Bell, Woods, and Jackson. But the young core of Horn, Henderson, and Chinn brings just as much juice.

Donte Jackson, Jaycee Horn
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

Horn has brought a grounded presence despite his relatively young age since he got to the NFL, a testament to his family and how much he's always been a student of the game.

"(He's a) very smart and instinctive player, wanting to be in position to make plays," Bell said. "He's growing, and he's flourishing at a very rapid pace. He'll just keep on growing within his game. The sky's the limit."

When Bell joined the squad already assembled at Carolina, one of the things he looked forward to most was becoming part of a group that he'd seen before and was impressed by.

They met his expectations throughout training camp, and they're aligned around the message Bell will echo. No outside chatter getting in the way for that secondary, only "We'll worry about us."

"We all try to be the best," Bell said. "And we all just want better for each other. We always want the best for one another, for sure. It's close-knit, man; we hang out with each other outside of football, always talking life. It's just real, because we always need each other. That's what makes this group so unique and so special. There's no me. It's we."

Defensive backs
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

PHOTOS: Fans attend Panthers joint practice with Jets

View photos of the fans at the Panthers' joint practice against the New York Jets on Wednesday in Spartanburg.

230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-125
1 / 32
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-324
2 / 32
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-109
3 / 32
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-337
4 / 32
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-239
5 / 32
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-235
6 / 32
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-241
7 / 32
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-209
8 / 32
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-236
9 / 32
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-232
10 / 32
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-233
11 / 32
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-199
12 / 32
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-185
13 / 32
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-172
14 / 32
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-171
15 / 32
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-169
16 / 32
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-131
17 / 32
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-163
18 / 32
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-155
19 / 32
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-164
20 / 32
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-160
21 / 32
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-133
22 / 32
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-126
23 / 32
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-148
24 / 32
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 11_MD-112
25 / 32
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-369
26 / 32
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-365
27 / 32
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-329
28 / 32
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-331
29 / 32
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-308
30 / 32
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-327
31 / 32
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230809 Jets Joint Practice 10 CSW-330
32 / 32
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

My View: Iron sharpens iron at Wofford

Digital intern Myicha Drakeford captured all the scenes at her first Panthers training camp. 
news

Rained-out final practice doesn't dampen training camp experience

The final joint practice with the Jets was canceled because of inclement weather, but the Panthers still got a good 11 practices worth of work in Spartanburg.
news

Final practice of training camp canceled because of weather

Storms rolling through the area Thursday morning forced the cancellation of the final practice with the Jets. 
news

Aaron Rodgers a "fan" of Bryce Young, and vice versa

The elder Jets quarterback and Panthers rookie caught up before the joint practice, and then talked about what they admired about each other.
news

"Perfectionist" Brian Burns gives high effort in joint practice with Jets

Burns' belief in the defense – and in what he can be this season – was on full display as he recorded a strong practice against Aaron Rodgers and New York. 
news

Training Camp Observations: Day 11

The Jets brought pressure in a different way than the Panthers were used to, and it caused some issues. But there were still plenty of plays made on both sides of the ball.
news

Training camp live practice updates: August 9

Follow the Panthers social post for live updates from practice at training camp.
news

Seven months in: Austin Corbett feeling better, and feeling his fingers

The rehab from a torn ACL means he's not going through the daily grind of training camp practice, which leaves him fresher than ever. And getting back is closer than ever.
news

Daniel High football makes memories at unified practice with Panthers

The Panthers hosted football players from Daniel High School of Central, S.C., at Tuesday's training camp practice in Spartanburg. 
news

Panthers release first depth chart of 2023

The Panthers feature new names across the offense, led by rookie quarterback Bryce Young.
news

Panthers add a kicker to the roster

The team signed former Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright, since Eddy Piñeiro is managing a recent groin injury.
Advertising