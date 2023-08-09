Training Camp Observations: Day 11

Center Bradley Bozeman said that offensive line coach James Campen began mixing in some Jets principles into their individual drills lately, but for the most part, they're operating against a different look without the benefit of game-planning against it.

"It definitely challenges you; you've got to kind of figure it out," Bozeman said. "You got to feel it out to start with, but you know, I feel like coach Campen did a good job of getting us ready for that and watching them on film. And we did some of that in indy.

"And you know, I think we did a great job handling it, you know, they started moving and slanting a lot. So it was good to get that kind of work, because then we're going to face defenses that do that."

The Panthers also mixed things up on the offensive line. They used veteran Justin McCray regularly with the first line at right guard, where Cade Mays has spent most of camp. Mays had a rough patch earlier in camp, with multiple false starts in Saturday's practice, and he worked with the twos at center (where McCray has normally been).