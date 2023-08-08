Daniel High football makes memories at unified practice with Panthers

"It definitely shows me what it takes to actually want to get to this point," Young said. "I mean, as you can see, we were doing a lot of the same stuff they were doing, just like from a drill standpoint. So if I just work at it every day, I feel like we can go far this season, especially with the team that we have this year."

Young will head to Appalachian State to play football after his last year of high school, and the Daniel Lions will start another football season later this month.

And Daniel's head coach, 2021 Carolina Panthers High School Coach of the Year Jeff Fruster, appreciated the opportunity.

"We had a blast today – I think that goes without saying," Fruster said. "Hopefully, the kids got a little better today with this experience. This is something that doesn't happen for many people in their lifetime. So we're very appreciative of the opportunity and thankful to the organization for having us here today. …