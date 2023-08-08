Daniel High football makes memories at unified practice with Panthers

Aug 08, 2023 at 06:05 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
Daniel unified practice
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

SPARTANBURG – Watson Young and his Daniel High School football teammates brushed shoulders with the Panthers on Tuesday, taking part in their unified practice on adjacent fields at Wofford.

The offensive lineman with his whole future before him heeded some advice from Carolina's starting left guard, as ﻿Brady Christensen﻿ imparted some wisdom on a unique day of training camp practice.

"Just cherish every moment I have – in college and high school," Young said Christensen told him.

Related Links

Watson Young
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

The Daniel Lions embedded with the Panthers during pre-practice warmups and stretches before conducting their practice simultaneously with the NFL team. They spent the morning in Spartanburg, heard messages from coaches and players, and had special viewers watch them practice when the Panthers took a break to observe. 

The event was part of the Panthers and NFL's Play Football Month initiative, which celebrates the game of football played at the grassroots level. 

"The team did it last year in camp, and everyone just raved about how fun that was," Panthers head coach Frank Reich said. "So (we) want to keep that tradition alive. I would imagine this will be a tradition that we'll keep going. The guys are into it. (It) gives us a little break; watching high school football is a pretty fun deal." 

Young and his Daniel teammates have something in common with a current Panther, defensive tackle ﻿DeShawn Williams﻿, who attended Daniel and grew up in Central, South Carolina, a town of roughly 5,000 residents about five miles from Clemson University in upstate South Carolina.

DeShawn Williams, Jeff Fruster
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

Williams is returning to the Carolinas this season after a long NFL journey that brought him home.

"It's amazing just to see how far time has came," Williams said after Tuesday's practice. "We didn't have that, myself as a high schooler, but it just shows like this is bigger than me, just give inspiration to the high school guys.

"It really hasn't set in that I'm playing back home. But today, just to see the guys, they're looking up to me, and the coaches that were with me, that have seen me grow to right now, man, it's amazing." 

Young said doing drills alongside the Panthers inspired him.

Daniel unified practice
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

"It definitely shows me what it takes to actually want to get to this point," Young said. "I mean, as you can see, we were doing a lot of the same stuff they were doing, just like from a drill standpoint. So if I just work at it every day, I feel like we can go far this season, especially with the team that we have this year." 

Young will head to Appalachian State to play football after his last year of high school, and the Daniel Lions will start another football season later this month.

And Daniel's head coach, 2021 Carolina Panthers High School Coach of the Year Jeff Fruster, appreciated the opportunity.

"We had a blast today – I think that goes without saying," Fruster said. "Hopefully, the kids got a little better today with this experience. This is something that doesn't happen for many people in their lifetime. So we're very appreciative of the opportunity and thankful to the organization for having us here today. … 

"Seeing the star eyes in all of our players, most of them said, you know, 'How cool is this? I'll never forget this.' And they're absolutely right. I don't know of many people that get to experience this. So I doubt they'll ever forget this opportunity."

PHOTOS: Panthers unified practice with Daniel High School at training camp

View photos from the Panthers' unified practice with Daniel High School (Central, S.C.) on Tuesday in Spartanburg.

230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -446
1 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Practice 10 CSW-021
2 / 49
230808 Practice 10 CSW-020
3 / 49
230808 Practice 10 CSW-040
4 / 49
230808 Practice 10 CSW-043
5 / 49
230808 Practice 10 CSW-232
6 / 49
230808 Practice 10 CSW-228
7 / 49
230808 Practice 10 CSW-231
8 / 49
230808 Practice 10 CSW-234
9 / 49
230808 Practice 10 CSW-237
10 / 49
230808 Practice 10 CSW-238
11 / 49
230808 Practice 10 CSW-343
12 / 49
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230808 Practice 10 CSW-259
13 / 49
230808 Practice 10 CSW-261
14 / 49
230808 Practice 10 CSW-242
15 / 49
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -454
16 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Practice 10 CSW-263
17 / 49
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -065
18 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -021
19 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -035
20 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -138
21 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -075
22 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -097
23 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -102
24 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -114
25 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -194
26 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -105
27 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -214
28 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -151
29 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -162
30 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -197
31 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -185
32 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -249
33 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -247
34 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -263
35 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -208
36 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -261
37 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -270
38 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -368
39 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -278
40 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -313
41 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -285
42 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -383
43 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -325
44 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -365
45 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -397
46 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -389
47 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -440
48 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230808 Daniel Lions Unified Practice -390
49 / 49
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Seven months in: Austin Corbett feeling better, and feeling his fingers

The rehab from a torn ACL means he's not going through the daily grind of training camp practice, which leaves him fresher than ever. And getting back is closer than ever.
news

Panthers release first depth chart of 2023

The Panthers feature new names across the offense, led by rookie quarterback Bryce Young.
news

Panthers add a kicker to the roster

The team signed former Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright, since Eddy Piñeiro is managing a recent groin injury.
news

Training Camp Observations: Day 10

Justin Houston got right to work training the young pass-rushers including Brian Burns, and more from Tuesday's practice.  
news

 Training camp live practice updates: August 8

Follow the Panthers social post for live updates from practice at training camp.
news

Camp Confidential Episode 1, coming soon

The behind-the-scenes series, presented by Daimler Truck North America, will take you inside Panthers training camp.
news

For DeShawn Williams, a long journey brought him home

From Daniel High to the Panthers, with stops in an Amazon warehouse in between, the defensive lineman is relishing his return to his roots.
news

Why the Panthers added Justin Houston

The veteran pass-rusher, who agreed to terms Sunday afternoon, provides proven production and could prevent them from moving pieces all over to pressure quarterbacks.
news

Edge rusher Kobe Jones "flashing" during first training camp with Carolina

After spending time on Carolina's practice squad last year, the Panthers' edge rusher is making plays and getting his coaches' attention at training camp. 
news

Panthers agree to terms with Justin Houston

The veteran pass-rusher gives them another proven threat, and adds to a defense that has had two solid days in a row in training camp.
news

Training Camp Observations: Day 9

The defense got after it again on Sunday and even asked for extra work on a second straight day in full pads. Plus more on injuries and guys who are shining in camp.
Advertising