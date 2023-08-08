Camp Confidential Episode 1, coming soon

Reich made it clear from the first team meeting that the time for offseason expectations was over, and the work the team would do at Wofford College would determine the course of the season.

And once the work starts, the show gets even better.

From assistant coach Shawn Jefferson's intense hands-on instruction with rookie Jonathan Mingo and the rest of the wide receivers to the daily back-and-forth between running backs coach Duce Staley and veteran safety Vonn Bell﻿, you can see and hear the difference on the practice field.