Camp Confidential Episode 1, coming soon

SPARTANBURG — You're about to go behind the scenes and see a camp unlike any other in a new way.
The first episode of Panthers Camp Confidential, presented by Daimler Truck North America, will debut soon on the team's YouTube channel and Panthers.com.
The show will document a training camp full of new, from head coach Frank Reich and his staff to quarterback Bryce Young and all the other changes that came this offseason.
From being inside the dorms and meeting rooms to exclusive mic 'd-up access, you'll get an up-close view of how this is all going down.
Reich made it clear from the first team meeting that the time for offseason expectations was over, and the work the team would do at Wofford College would determine the course of the season.
And once the work starts, the show gets even better.
From assistant coach Shawn Jefferson's intense hands-on instruction with rookie Jonathan Mingo and the rest of the wide receivers to the daily back-and-forth between running backs coach Duce Staley and veteran safety Vonn Bell, you can see and hear the difference on the practice field.
Stay tuned to Panthers.com for the latest, and prepare yourself for an inside look at a whole new team.
View photos from the Panthers' ninth practice of training camp in Spartanburg.