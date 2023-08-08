Training Camp Observations: Day 10

"Really excited to have Justin," Reich said. "Justin is – really to add to that group. That group has been really good in camp, feel like the development of that group has been outstanding. And now, to get to add Justin to the group is a big deal. He's a physical specimen. He's an incredibly smart football player. He's a leader; he's the ultimate competitor. . . .

"Obviously, his production speaks for itself. And so he's been productive in multiple ways. So one of the things that I know about Justin is he's not only a great player, but he's a great teammate and a great mentor. He loves sharing his experience and helping the younger guys. So that's a big deal because we got some young guys who were really excited about. And so bringing Justin into the mix, to have him do what he's going to do on the field, but yet help bring those young guys around. That's important to us."

Houston is comfortable with the role, though the emphasis remains on the fact he can play. He had 9.5 sacks for the Ravens last season, and the 34-year-old is 27th in league history with 111.5 sacks in 12 seasons.

So with Burns on the other side, the Panthers can now put 149.5 career sacks on the field at the same time.

Houston was enthusiastic about working with his new partner, who represents a contrast in styles.

Burns has the kind of pure off-the-line speed, while the 270-pound Houston's ability to turn speed to power helps him win in multiple ways.

"I think he's a leader. I love the way he practices. I love the way he works," Houston said of Burns. "I think I'm going to love playing with him. It's been a while. That kind of talent doesn't come around often.