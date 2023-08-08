 Training camp live practice updates: August 8

Training camp live press conferences 8/8
Hear coach Reich and Panthers players speak to the media after practice Tuesday.
Camp Confidential Episode 1, coming soon
The behind-the-scenes series, presented by Daimler Truck North America, will take you inside Panthers training camp.
For DeShawn Williams, a long journey brought him home
From Daniel High to the Panthers, with stops in an Amazon warehouse in between, the defensive lineman is relishing his return to his roots.
Why the Panthers added Justin Houston
The veteran pass-rusher, who agreed to terms Sunday afternoon, provides proven production and could prevent them from moving pieces all over to pressure quarterbacks.
Edge rusher Kobe Jones "flashing" during first training camp with Carolina
After spending time on Carolina's practice squad last year, the Panthers' edge rusher is making plays and getting his coaches' attention at training camp.
Panthers agree to terms with Justin Houston
The veteran pass-rusher gives them another proven threat, and adds to a defense that has had two solid days in a row in training camp.
Training Camp Observations: Day 9
The defense got after it again on Sunday and even asked for extra work on a second straight day in full pads. Plus more on injuries and guys who are shining in camp.
North Dakota State's Nash Jensen feels like he "belongs" at Carolina
The undrafted rookie guard feels like he's gelling well with coach James Campen and the Panthers' offensive line, and he's standing out with his physical style.
Training Camp Observations: Day 8
It wasn't the best day for the offense, but head coach Frank Reich loved the defensive efforts, and the learning opportunity for quarterback Bryce Young.
Morris-Jenkins' "Kicks for Kids" program starts 2023 with $7,500 donation
The Panthers kicked off their fourth season of 'Kicks for Kids' on Wednesday.