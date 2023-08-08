Panthers release first depth chart of 2023

Aug 08, 2023 at 05:00 PM
augusta_headshot
Augusta Stone
DepthChart_Wide

SPARTANBURG – With their first preseason game against the Jets right around the corner, the Panthers released their first depth chart of 2023 on Tuesday.

And there are a lot of new names across the board.

Bryce Young﻿, the team's rookie quarterback and first overall pick from this year's draft, is officially the first-string quarterback. It's no surprise, as head coach Frank Reich declared so on the first day of this year's training camp.

He'll have plenty of new weapons to utilize in the offense, with free agent additions DJ Chark Jr. and Adam Thielen and rookie Jonathan Mingo listed as first-team receivers, Hayden Hurst at starting tight end, and Miles Sanders leading the running backs. Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear follow Sanders on the first three depth chart spots.

The starting offensive line remains largely intact from last season's starting group, with Ikem Ekwonu at left tackle, Brady Christensen at left guard, Bradley Bozeman at center, and Taylor Moton at right tackle. The only adjustment is at right guard, where second-year Cade Mays is slotted in as Austin Corbett remains on PUP while recovering from an ACL injury.

The Panthers' first-team defense will look quite similar to last year personnel-wise, highlighted by the return of two-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns at outside linebacker in new defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero's 3-4 base defense. Newcomer Justin Houston is listed as the starting outside linebacker opposite Burns, with Yetur Gross-Matos and Marquis Haynes Sr. behind them.

Derrick Brown returns to anchor the defensive line, joined by Marquan McCall at first-team defensive tackle and former New Orleans Saint Shy Tuttle along the starting defensive front.

New safety Vonn Bell joins Xavier Woods in the defensive backfield, while Jaycee Horn and Donte Jackson retain their first-team cornerback spots with Keith Taylor Jr. and CJ Henderson behind them on the depth chart. Jeremy Chinn is listed as the first-team nickel cornerback, reflecting his new role in Evero's defense, with Stantley Thomas-Oliver III behind him.

Veteran linebacker Shaq Thompson and Frankie Luvu will line up at linebacker on the first defense, with Kamu Grugier-Hill and Deion Jones behind them on the depth chart.

Blackshear retains his role as the first-team return man on kickoffs and punts, a position he assumed last season. Laviska Shenault Jr. and Shi Smith are listed behind Blackshear on kickoffs, while Damiere Byrd and Smith are the next two up on punts, though Byrd is expected to miss extended time with a hamstring injury.

Specialists Eddy Piñeiro﻿, Johnny Hekker﻿, and JJ Jansen will be the Panthers' kicker, punter, and long snapper, respectively, this season, maintaining continuity on the special teams unit from last year. They brought in kicker Matthew Wright on Tuesday and he's slotted behind Piñeiro on the chart.

To see the complete depth chart, click here.

Related Content

news

Seven months in: Austin Corbett feeling better, and feeling his fingers

The rehab from a torn ACL means he's not going through the daily grind of training camp practice, which leaves him fresher than ever. And getting back is closer than ever.
news

Daniel High football makes memories at unified practice with Panthers

The Panthers hosted football players from Daniel High School of Central, S.C., at Tuesday's training camp practice in Spartanburg. 
news

Panthers add a kicker to the roster

The team signed former Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright, since Eddy Piñeiro is managing a recent groin injury.
news

Training Camp Observations: Day 10

Justin Houston got right to work training the young pass-rushers including Brian Burns, and more from Tuesday's practice.  
news

 Training camp live practice updates: August 8

Follow the Panthers social post for live updates from practice at training camp.
news

Camp Confidential Episode 1, coming soon

The behind-the-scenes series, presented by Daimler Truck North America, will take you inside Panthers training camp.
news

For DeShawn Williams, a long journey brought him home

From Daniel High to the Panthers, with stops in an Amazon warehouse in between, the defensive lineman is relishing his return to his roots.
news

Why the Panthers added Justin Houston

The veteran pass-rusher, who agreed to terms Sunday afternoon, provides proven production and could prevent them from moving pieces all over to pressure quarterbacks.
news

Edge rusher Kobe Jones "flashing" during first training camp with Carolina

After spending time on Carolina's practice squad last year, the Panthers' edge rusher is making plays and getting his coaches' attention at training camp. 
news

Panthers agree to terms with Justin Houston

The veteran pass-rusher gives them another proven threat, and adds to a defense that has had two solid days in a row in training camp.
news

Training Camp Observations: Day 9

The defense got after it again on Sunday and even asked for extra work on a second straight day in full pads. Plus more on injuries and guys who are shining in camp.
Advertising