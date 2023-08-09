"Perfectionist" Brian Burns gives high effort in joint practice with Jets

"Focused, everybody focused to their job, focused on details; I feel like we did that for sure," he said. "All in all, being a pro. I feel like we handled ourselves very well out there. Wasn't too many fights, so I feel like we handled ourselves pretty well. And we had an all-around good practice."

It was a strong day of camp for Burns, and the defense had some highlights too. The unit stopped the Jets' offense in a two-minute drill, forcing a punt after applying more pressure to Rodgers toward the end of a team period.

But generally positive practice aside, he left the practice field knowing it wasn't a flawless day. There's more to work on, more to come, and that's what he focuses on.

That room to grow, and belief in their potential on defense, is also part of why Burns has been at camp the whole time, going full speed ahead in each practice.

"I believe in staying even-keeled," Burns said. "Obviously, it was a good day for us. But we still have to go on the tape and figure out those last phases they had, those busted coverages or whatever, whatever we had that we messed up on, we've got to go figure that out and become more dominant.