My View: Iron sharpens iron at Wofford

My photo of ﻿Keith Taylor Jr.﻿ and ﻿Derek Wright﻿ above shows how true dedication to pushing one another can improve both players. Keith has grown so much as a player, and you can tell he's hungry with every rep he does in practice. In my opinion, he's one player Panther fans should be most excited to see. I used the 70-200 lens to capture the battles of Keith and the WRs as well as the individual drills.