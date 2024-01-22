My View: Rookie season completed

Looking back at my photos at the beginning of the season to now makes me feel accomplished. I've shot sports before, but football was new territory for me. What I've learned from photography – and just life in general – is to never be too prideful, put your ego aside and make sure it's small or nonexistent, and there is nothing wrong with asking for help. That's why you have a team.
So, let's begin with my favorites from this season, starting with Vonn Bell's interception against the Saints.
This whole sequence was exciting for me. During practice, I would capture interceptions and nice catches, but they would come out blurry. That can be frustrating, but I had to remind myself it's all about practice. I got the photo when it mattered, I captured Bell's interception with the 400mm lens and the celebration with the 70-200mm lens. I caught Bell's expression showcasing that, yes, he was indeed a bad man.
Furthermore, I used the 400mm a lot when it came to Ihmir Smith-Marsette, as shown when he fought for extra yards. Smith-Marsette was very exciting to watch. In practice, he worked hard and danced all the time, but once it was game time he was locked in. You can see that in his face, as well.
My favorite photos were definitely from the end zone when shooting with the 70-200 mm lens to have that option of either getting a wider view or tighter view of the play, whether it's Frankie Luvu tipping a pass or Chuba Hubbard crossing the goal line.
Or DJ Chark Jr doing his famous dance with teammates Tommy Tremble and Adam Thielen. The 70-200 mm was a key component for these exciting photos to tell a celebration story.
My confidence grew overall this season with the 400mm, and it allowed me to just have fun and see the game through another lens. This season taught me a lot about myself as a person and as a photographer. Just have fun with it. Take it one day at a time and be hungry to improve – and I believe that's what I did this season. Hope you enjoy the rest and Keep Pounding!