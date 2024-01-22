Presented by

My View: Rookie season completed

Jan 22, 2024 at 04:31 PM
Myicha Drakeford
Looking back at my photos at the beginning of the season to now makes me feel accomplished. I've shot sports before, but football was new territory for me. What I've learned from photography – and just life in general – is to never be too prideful, put your ego aside and make sure it's small or nonexistent, and there is nothing wrong with asking for help. That's why you have a team.

So, let's begin with my favorites from this season, starting with Vonn Bell's interception against the Saints.

myviewpic1
myviewpic2
myviewpic3
myviewpic4
myviewpic5
myviewpic6 Medium

This whole sequence was exciting for me. During practice, I would capture interceptions and nice catches, but they would come out blurry. That can be frustrating, but I had to remind myself it's all about practice. I got the photo when it mattered, I captured Bell's interception with the 400mm lens and the celebration with the 70-200mm lens. I caught Bell's expression showcasing that, yes, he was indeed a bad man.

Furthermore, I used the 400mm a lot when it came to Ihmir Smith-Marsette, as shown when he fought for extra yards. Smith-Marsette was very exciting to watch. In practice, he worked hard and danced all the time, but once it was game time he was locked in. You can see that in his face, as well.

myviewpic7
myviewpic8
myviewpic9
myviewpic10

My favorite photos were definitely from the end zone when shooting with the 70-200 mm lens to have that option of either getting a wider view or tighter view of the play, whether it's Frankie Luvu tipping a pass or Chuba Hubbard crossing the goal line.

myviewpic11
myviewpic12
myviewpic13
myviewpic14

Or DJ Chark Jr doing his famous dance with teammates Tommy Tremble and Adam Thielen. The 70-200 mm was a key component for these exciting photos to tell a celebration story.

myviewpic15
myviewpic16

My confidence grew overall this season with the 400mm, and it allowed me to just have fun and see the game through another lens. This season taught me a lot about myself as a person and as a photographer. Just have fun with it. Take it one day at a time and be hungry to improve – and I believe that's what I did this season. Hope you enjoy the rest and Keep Pounding!

myviewpic17
myviewpic18
myviewpic19
myviewpic20
myviewpic21
myviewpic22
myviewpic23
myviewpic24
myviewpic25
myviewpic26
myviewpic27

