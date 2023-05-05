Presented by

My View: Getting practice at practice

May 05, 2023 at 02:03 PM
IMG_1025
Myicha Drakeford
Screen Shot 2023-05-05 at 1.49.36 PM

CHARLOTTE N.C. - To say I was not nervous or anxious for my first solo shoot as a Panthers' digital intern would be an understatement. I was allowed to go to Panthers practice alone to continue to get practice shots in before the season. I've never shied away from putting in work and practice to perfect a craft.

I've always had Chanelle and Kenny to shadow since I started this internship about a month ago. Yes, I have had small projects such as "The Main Stage" walking around downtown Charlotte asking Panthers fans if they would like to take a photo, but practice is the real deal. It's learning as well as being able to show my passion for photography and what others see through my camera lens.

Screen Shot 2023-05-05 at 9.56.53 AM

Starting off, I believe this is my favorite photo from the day, capturing the cornerbacks after practice huddled up and showcasing great team chemistry. I was walking away from the field when I looked up and saw it. I believe that seeing teammates huddled up creates great team chemistry, and it shows that everyone has each others' back. I decided to edit this in black and white because it is showcasing power in a sense. There's strength in numbers, and the CBs are depicting that.

Screen Shot 2023-05-05 at 1.50.50 PM
Screen Shot 2023-05-05 at 1.50.43 PM
Screen Shot 2023-05-05 at 1.50.56 PM

The guys decided to take a little break at one point and play Oklahoma. The fellas were definitely excited, and it showed when the drill started. First up, they had Jeremy Chinn and Laviska Shenault Jr.. The energy was amazing as the fellas cheered one another. Chinn and Shenault set the vibe for the drill as teammates predicted who would win.

I wanted to be as close as possible, but I also wanted to make sure I wasn't in the way or on the field. I decided to shoot with the 400 mm lens, which allowed me to focus on the drill and capture facial expressions such as this one of Myles Dorn, which I found hilarious.

Screen Shot 2023-05-05 at 1.54.40 PM

Getting facial expressions helped to create a story out of the drill, and my favorite part was the emotions and cheers from the players, like the photos of Chinn and Sam Franklin Jr. celebrating after Chinn won the drill.

Screen Shot 2023-05-05 at 1.55.56 PM
Screen Shot 2023-05-05 at 1.56.03 PM
Screen Shot 2023-05-05 at 1.56.13 PM

I wanted to go wide with these shots to incorporate as much celebration as possible. I shot the celebration with the 70-200 mm lens (you have to move with a purpose in sports, especially football with that I am learning), and I'm glad I did because of the priceless expressions captured during this.

Screen Shot 2023-05-05 at 1.57.37 PM
Screen Shot 2023-05-05 at 1.57.45 PM

What I'm teaching myself, or better yet reminding myself, as I continue to practice and get better at photography, is to move with urgency because you can miss a play. I'm making sure that my framing is great so I can get the full body of the player and not cut off at their ankles or knees (Chanelle has taught and reminded me). I was happy to capture Yetur Gross-Matos doing a defensive drill that our defensive ends do. I also wanted to get an iso shot of Gross-Matos being focused on what coach was telling him and how attentive he looked.

Screen Shot 2023-05-05 at 1.59.08 PM
Screen Shot 2023-05-05 at 1.59.17 PM
Screen Shot 2023-05-05 at 1.59.35 PM
Screen Shot 2023-05-05 at 1.59.25 PM
Screen Shot 2023-05-05 at 2.00.01 PM

This day at practice showed me that I can't be too much in my head. I just simply have to have fun and not overthink when shooting. I know the more I practice get, the more comfortable I will be using the 400 mm lens, compared to my comfort with a prime-tight lens. I've also worked on determining which photos to use in the editing process, as you can sometimes get five photos that all look pretty similar.

Overall, not bad.

PHOTOS: Panthers voluntary workouts

View photos of Panthers players during voluntary workouts.

230504 OTA Phase 2-104
1 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-017
2 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-033
3 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-272
4 / 62
230504 OTA Phase 2-224
5 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-022
6 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-096
7 / 62
230504 OTA Phase 2-219
8 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-101
9 / 62
230504 OTA Phase 2-097
10 / 62
230504 OTA Phase 2-223
11 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-079
12 / 62
230504 OTA Phase 2-141
13 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-284
14 / 62
230504 OTA Phase 2-211
15 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-337
16 / 62
230504 OTA Phase 2-134
17 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-196
18 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-184
19 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-031
20 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-349
21 / 62
230504 OTA Phase 2-124
22 / 62
230504 OTA Phase 2-066
23 / 62
230504 OTA Phase 2-075
24 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-040
25 / 62
230504 OTA Phase 2-107
26 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-122
27 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-261
28 / 62
230504 OTA Phase 2-056
29 / 62
230504 OTA Phase 2-202
30 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-180
31 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-126
32 / 62
230504 OTA Phase 2-149
33 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-170
34 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-213
35 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-074
36 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-021
37 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-214
38 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-295
39 / 62
230504 OTA Phase 2-006
40 / 62
230504 OTA Phase 2-112
41 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-172
42 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-011
43 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-226
44 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-207
45 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-027
46 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-193
47 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-199
48 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-206
49 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-240
50 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-161
51 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-236
52 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-317
53 / 62
230504 OTA Phase 2-204
54 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-009
55 / 62
230504 OTA Phase 2-325
56 / 62
230504 OTA Phase 2-229
57 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-188
58 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-004
59 / 62
230504 OTA Phase 2-342
60 / 62
230504 OTA Phase 2-070
61 / 62
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230504 OTA Phase 2-090
62 / 62
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

My View: Staying warm in the cold

Photographer Chanelle Smith-Walker wrote about capturing frames in the coldest home game in franchise history.

news

My View: Defending the Panthers den against the Broncos

Staff photographer Kenny Richmond talks about getting the shots that stood out from last week's win over Denver.

news

My View: Under the lights on Thursday night

Chanelle Smith-Walker details organizing a team of photographers for primetime football.

news

My View: Behind the scenes of the black helmet photoshoot

Photographer Chanelle Smith-Walker details how the black helmet pictures came together.

news

My View: A different energy in win over Tampa Bay

Taking a look at how the shots of the Panthers dominant win over the Buccaneers came together, from the photographers' perspective.

news

My View: Scenes from an emotional first win

Photographer Chanelle Smith-Walker goes through some of her best shots from the Panthers' win over the Saints.

news

My View: Behind the scenes of the free agency set

Photographer Chanelle Smith-Walker broke down the inspiration behind Carolina's set photos for free agency.

news

My View: Best photos of 2021

Photographer Chanelle Smith-Walker breaks down some of her best photos from last season.

news

My View: Introducing Thomas Davis

Photographer Chanelle Smith-Walker talks about helping a Panthers legend behind the lens.

news

My View: Top 5 photos from before the bye

Photographer Chanelle Smith-Walker gives her top frames from before the Week 13 bye week.

news

My View: Returns and debuts in Atlanta

Photographer Chanelle Smith-Walker talks about what she saw in Carolina's win in Atlanta.

Advertising