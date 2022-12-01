Presented by

My View: Defending the Panthers den against the Broncos

Dec 01, 2022 at 11:14 AM
Kenny Richmond
Brian Burns
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

The Panthers earned win over the Broncos last Sunday, heading into the bye week with style.

The defensive line was instrumental in getting Denver off the field on third down, leading to a series of punts during the first quarter.

Brian Burns and Marquis Haynes Sr. were the subjects of two of my favorite photos from the game – each showing their effect on Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense.

Marquis Haynes Sr.
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

Wide receiver DJ Moore also had a great game, totaling 103 yards on four receptions. I used the 400 mm f 2.8 to capture this catch in the first half. Cropping the image allowed me to draw closer attention to Moore fighting for extra yards.

DJ Moore
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

Meanwhile, Jaycee Horn's tackle on wide receiver Montrell Washington is a combination of anticipating the play and using the correct lens based on my position on the field.

I am typically stationed on the visitor's sideline, while team photographer Chanelle Smith-Walker is on the home sideline. Even with the play nearing my sideline, I could frame the perfect shot and show the impact of the tackle.

Jaycee Horn
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

A great performance in the NFL calls for celebration. Facing the home sideline allows me to see the excitement of Panthers' players following big plays and game-defining moments. Some of my favorite celebrations came after defensive back T.J. Carrie forced and recovered a fumble on special teams.

TJ Carrie
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
TJ Carrie
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

Game day wraps up with the scrum on the field following the final seconds of the fourth quarter. I was tasked with capturing player interactions and jersey swaps. The moments on the field after a win bring wider smiles — and even a few Spider-Burns dance moves.

Rashard Higgins
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Brian Burns
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

Game Angles: Best of Panthers-Broncos

View the best photos from pregame, in-game, and post game from Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.

S - 25 - Xavier Woods
1 / 102

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
2 / 102

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LS - 44 - J.J. Jansen
3 / 102

LS - 44 - J.J. Jansen

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
T - 75 - Cameron Erving
4 / 102

T - 75 - Cameron Erving

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
TE - 80 - Ian Thomas
5 / 102

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
6 / 102

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
7 / 102

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
K - 4 - Eddy Pineiro P - 10 - Johnny Hekker
8 / 102

K - 4 - Eddy Pineiro

P - 10 - Johnny Hekker

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
9 / 102

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
10 / 102

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
11 / 102

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
12 / 102

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 25 - Xavier Woods
13 / 102

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
14 / 102

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

LB - 50 - Chandler Wooten
15 / 102

LB - 50 - Chandler Wooten

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon
16 / 102

DT - 54 - Daviyon Nixon

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
17 / 102

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221127 Panthers vs Broncos-206
18 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes
19 / 102

DE - 98 - Marquis Haynes

TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan
20 / 102

TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
21 / 102

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
22 / 102

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
23 / 102

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

T - 75 - Cameron Erving
24 / 102

T - 75 - Cameron Erving

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
25 / 102

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
26 / 102

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
27 / 102

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy
28 / 102

DT - 93 - Bravvion Roy

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
G - 63 - Austin Corbett
29 / 102

G - 63 - Austin Corbett

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 28 - Keith Taylor
30 / 102

CB - 28 - Keith Taylor

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
221127 Panthers vs Broncos-279
31 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield
32 / 102

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
33 / 102

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
34 / 102

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
35 / 102

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LS - 44 - J.J. Jansen G - 63 - Austin Corbett DT - 95 - Derrick Brown DE - 53 - Brian Burns
36 / 102

LS - 44 - J.J. Jansen

G - 63 - Austin Corbett

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
37 / 102

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
38 / 102

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
39 / 102

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
40 / 102

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DT - 78 - Marquan McCall
41 / 102

DT - 78 - Marquan McCall

CB - 27 - T.J. Carrie CB - 28 - Keith Taylor
42 / 102

CB - 27 - T.J. Carrie

CB - 28 - Keith Taylor

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
43 / 102

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

DE - 53 - Brian Burns TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan CB - 27 - T.J. Carrie
44 / 102

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

TE - 84 - Stephen Sullivan

CB - 27 - T.J. Carrie

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.
45 / 102

S - 42 - Sam Franklin Jr.

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
46 / 102

QB - 6 - Baker Mayfield

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
CB - 24 - C.J. Henderson
47 / 102

CB - 24 - C.J. Henderson

DE - 53 - Brian Burns
48 / 102

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
49 / 102

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

S - 25 - Xavier Woods
50 / 102

S - 25 - Xavier Woods

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
51 / 102

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
52 / 102

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221127 Panthers vs Broncos-609
53 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
54 / 102

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
55 / 102

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
56 / 102

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
57 / 102

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
58 / 102

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221127 Panthers vs Broncos-266
59 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
1CW19566
60 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
61 / 102

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson CB - 28 - Keith Taylor
62 / 102

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

CB - 28 - Keith Taylor

CB - 24 - C.J. Henderson
63 / 102

CB - 24 - C.J. Henderson

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
64 / 102

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
65 / 102

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221127 Panthers vs Broncos-222
66 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
67 / 102

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
68 / 102

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

T - 75 - Cameron Erving G - 64 - Cade Mays
69 / 102

T - 75 - Cameron Erving

G - 64 - Cade Mays

DE - 53 - Brian Burns
70 / 102

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear WR - 12 - Shi Smith
71 / 102

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear

WR - 12 - Shi Smith

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
72 / 102

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
CB - 27 - T.J. Carrie
73 / 102

CB - 27 - T.J. Carrie

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.
74 / 102

WR - 15 - Laviska Shenault Jr.

DE - 53 - Brian Burns
75 / 102

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
76 / 102

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

WR - 7 - Shaq Thompson
77 / 102

WR - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
CB - 24 - C.J. Henderson
78 / 102

CB - 24 - C.J. Henderson

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
79 / 102

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
AE7I0118
80 / 102
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
81 / 102

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

221127 Panthers vs Broncos-503
82 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
83 / 102

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
84 / 102

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
85 / 102

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
86 / 102

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
87 / 102

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn
88 / 102

S - 21 - Jeremy Chinn

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
89 / 102

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
90 / 102

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
CB - 27 - T.J. Carrie
91 / 102

CB - 27 - T.J. Carrie

221127 Panthers vs Broncos-596
92 / 102
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
93 / 102

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins
94 / 102

WR - 17 - Rashard Higgins

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
T - 75 - Cameron Erving
95 / 102

T - 75 - Cameron Erving

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
96 / 102

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
97 / 102

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
98 / 102

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LS - 44 - J.J. Jansen
99 / 102

LS - 44 - J.J. Jansen

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
LS - 44 - J.J. Jansen
100 / 102

LS - 44 - J.J. Jansen

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW19684
101 / 102
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
102 / 102

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Advertising