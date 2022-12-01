My View: Defending the Panthers den against the Broncos

The Panthers earned win over the Broncos last Sunday, heading into the bye week with style.
The defensive line was instrumental in getting Denver off the field on third down, leading to a series of punts during the first quarter.
Brian Burns and Marquis Haynes Sr. were the subjects of two of my favorite photos from the game – each showing their effect on Russell Wilson and the Broncos offense.
Wide receiver DJ Moore also had a great game, totaling 103 yards on four receptions. I used the 400 mm f 2.8 to capture this catch in the first half. Cropping the image allowed me to draw closer attention to Moore fighting for extra yards.
Meanwhile, Jaycee Horn's tackle on wide receiver Montrell Washington is a combination of anticipating the play and using the correct lens based on my position on the field.
I am typically stationed on the visitor's sideline, while team photographer Chanelle Smith-Walker is on the home sideline. Even with the play nearing my sideline, I could frame the perfect shot and show the impact of the tackle.
A great performance in the NFL calls for celebration. Facing the home sideline allows me to see the excitement of Panthers' players following big plays and game-defining moments. Some of my favorite celebrations came after defensive back T.J. Carrie forced and recovered a fumble on special teams.
Game day wraps up with the scrum on the field following the final seconds of the fourth quarter. I was tasked with capturing player interactions and jersey swaps. The moments on the field after a win bring wider smiles — and even a few Spider-Burns dance moves.
View the best photos from pregame, in-game, and post game from Sunday's game against the Denver Broncos.