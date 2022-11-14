Presented by

My View: Behind the scenes of the black helmet photoshoot

Nov 14, 2022 at 06:35 PM
Chanelle Smith-Walker
CHARLOTTE — Knowing how long fans have been waiting for the Panthers to wear black helmets, I wanted to make sure to get all the details right.

So that meant pulling months of work together for this one.

Throughout the photoshoot, you'll see subtle hints that tie back to our first video release in July and the new video (the beakers and lightbulb).

It was also rare to do an in-season photoshoot with three current players (Jaycee Horn, DJ Moore, and Frankie Luvu), so to me, it was a big deal. They brought their own energy to this shoot, so we had to match it.

Beakers
Frankie Luvu

The new alternate helmet was released back in July, so for this photoshoot, we could get creative and show off the whole all-black uniform. I hoped it would look spooky and creepy, so I wanted some of their body parts to look abnormally long to play into the creepiness. I shot some photos with the Sigma 14mm lens to give that effect.

Frankie Luvu
Jaycee Horn

We had the players do subtle head tilts and minimal movement to give off that eerie vibe with smoke and lights.

Frankie Luvu
Helmet

Finally, I added blur in Photoshop to reflect the twitchiness in the original release video.

DJ Moore

Overall, this photoshoot was probably one of my favorites because it was a cohesive concept between photo, video and design.

Embracing the dark side

The Panthers are ready in all-black for Thursday night.

1CW10495
1 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10468
2 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10346
3 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10361
4 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10387
5 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10391
6 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10449
7 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
Black Helmets
8 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10483
9 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10519
10 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10525
11 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10540
12 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10542
13 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10546
14 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10559
15 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10565
16 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10583 copy
17 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1CW10591
18 / 47
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
1D3_9087
19 / 47
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9098
20 / 47
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9113
21 / 47
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9125
22 / 47
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9138
23 / 47
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9149
24 / 47
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9172
25 / 47
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9175
26 / 47
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9195
27 / 47
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9203
28 / 47
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9207
29 / 47
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9213
30 / 47
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9232
31 / 47
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9240
32 / 47
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9295 copy
33 / 47
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9302
34 / 47
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9304
35 / 47
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9307
36 / 47
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9320
37 / 47
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9337
38 / 47
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9363
39 / 47
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9420
40 / 47
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9440
41 / 47
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9498
42 / 47
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9504
43 / 47
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9512 copy
44 / 47
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9533
45 / 47
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9537
46 / 47
Carolina Panthers
1D3_9547
47 / 47
Carolina Panthers
