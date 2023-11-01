Presented by

My View: Emotional win over the Texans

Nov 01, 2023
Chanelle Smith-Walker
There were so many exciting moments throughout this game.

The offense had an explosive game. Thankfully, I was stationed in the end zone for most of the game to capture some of our big catches. I shot Bryce Young's long throw to Adam Thielen with my 400mm lens.

Adam Thielen

For the touchdown pass to Tommy Tremble, I used the 70-200. After capturing the catch, I followed Tremble the whole time to get the celebration. My favorite aspect of the photo is seeing the crowd cheering in the background.

Tommy Tremble
Tommy Tremble

The defense made their presence known this weekend. Frankie Luvu had a great game. One of my favorite moments I captured was when DeShawn Williams went to celebrate with him after his sack. They had a nice moment on the field together that I was able to capture.

Frankie Luvu

I was the get-back cam this time when shooting Donte Jackson forcing a fumble (recovered by Xavier Woods). Truthfully, I couldn't tell what was happening during this play because I lost sight of the ball, so I only captured the celebration. Jackson forced the fumble but ran in the opposite direction to the other end zone. Woods recovered it, so he ran back to the end zone I was sitting in.

Sam Franklin Jr., Troy Hill, Donte Jackson, Nick Thurman, Justin Houston
Brian Burns, Deshawn Williams, Xavier Woods, Kamu Grugier-Hill, Frankie Luvu

Another big play by Jackson and Luvu. This was just a right-place, right-time moment for the play and celebration.

Frankie Luvu, Xavier Woods, Donte Jackson, Sam Franklin Jr.
Donte Jackson

To close out this exciting game, Chuba Hubbard had a few great drives to get us in field goal range. For the play, I was in the end zone. Once we got into field goal range, I moved to our bench to run out on the field because I wanted to capture Frank Reich's celebration.

Penalties delayed the game, so during those brief pauses, I saw Austin Corbett down on one knee, embracing this moment. It was his first game back from his ACL tear and potentially our first win of the season, so I captured this photo.

Chuba Hubbard
Austin Corbett

When Eddy Piñeiro kicked the ball, I captured his celebration with Johnny Hekker, then ran to get in front of Reich and sprinted to get them lifting Pineiro in the air.

Johnny Hekker
Eddy Piñeiro
Frank Reich

After this win, the energy in the locker room was top-tier. Several people received game balls, but the favorite game ball moment to capture was Thomas Brown and Reich. This was shot with a 16-35mm.

Frank Reich, Thomas Brown

This game was full of so many emotions. Games like this make me cherish the position and opportunity that I'm in.

Game Angles: Best of Panthers vs. Texans

Take a look at the best pictures from pregame, in-game, and postgame action from Sunday's win against the Texans.

Images from the Panthers vs. Texans home game at Bank of America Stadium. Panthers Legends were in attendance for the induction of Mushin Muhammad and Julius Peppers into the Panthers Hall of Honor.
Images from the Panthers vs. Texans home game at Bank of America Stadium. Panthers Legends were in attendance for the induction of Mushin Muhammad and Julius Peppers into the Panthers Hall of Honor.
