My View: Emotional win over the Texans

There were so many exciting moments throughout this game.
The offense had an explosive game. Thankfully, I was stationed in the end zone for most of the game to capture some of our big catches. I shot Bryce Young's long throw to Adam Thielen with my 400mm lens.
For the touchdown pass to Tommy Tremble, I used the 70-200. After capturing the catch, I followed Tremble the whole time to get the celebration. My favorite aspect of the photo is seeing the crowd cheering in the background.
The defense made their presence known this weekend. Frankie Luvu had a great game. One of my favorite moments I captured was when DeShawn Williams went to celebrate with him after his sack. They had a nice moment on the field together that I was able to capture.
I was the get-back cam this time when shooting Donte Jackson forcing a fumble (recovered by Xavier Woods). Truthfully, I couldn't tell what was happening during this play because I lost sight of the ball, so I only captured the celebration. Jackson forced the fumble but ran in the opposite direction to the other end zone. Woods recovered it, so he ran back to the end zone I was sitting in.
Another big play by Jackson and Luvu. This was just a right-place, right-time moment for the play and celebration.
To close out this exciting game, Chuba Hubbard had a few great drives to get us in field goal range. For the play, I was in the end zone. Once we got into field goal range, I moved to our bench to run out on the field because I wanted to capture Frank Reich's celebration.
Penalties delayed the game, so during those brief pauses, I saw Austin Corbett down on one knee, embracing this moment. It was his first game back from his ACL tear and potentially our first win of the season, so I captured this photo.
When Eddy Piñeiro kicked the ball, I captured his celebration with Johnny Hekker, then ran to get in front of Reich and sprinted to get them lifting Pineiro in the air.
After this win, the energy in the locker room was top-tier. Several people received game balls, but the favorite game ball moment to capture was Thomas Brown and Reich. This was shot with a 16-35mm.
This game was full of so many emotions. Games like this make me cherish the position and opportunity that I'm in.
