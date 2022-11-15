My View: Under the lights on Thursday night

I oversee all the photographers and cover all game action and anything else with the team. Kenny Richmond, our second in-house photographer, is responsible for game action, team, and atmosphere. Other photographers we often use: James Nix for partnership, Krista Jasso for community relations, Lester Barnes for marketing, and Laura Wolff for entertainment.

We work together as a group to make sure each department's needs are met. Each department submits its own shot list, but some things change on the fly depending on the circumstances.