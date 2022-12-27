Presented by

My View: Staying warm in the cold

Dec 27, 2022 at 03:45 PM
Screen Shot 2021-10-18 at 5.07.01 PM
Chanelle Smith-Walker
MyViewThumbnail-week-17-v2

CHARLOTTE - This game was cold, but full of excitement.

We started the day off strong with some Christmas cheer during warm-ups:

DJ Moore cleats
Sam Darnold

The offense was on fire the whole game. Sam Darnold was also launching deep throws, so that changed my strategy. I decided to shoot a good distance in front of the ball to capture some crazy catches Panthers receivers were making:

DJ Moore
Terrace Marshall Jr.

The trifecta you never knew you needed (D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear) also helped break franchise records in rushing and net yards:

D'Onta Foreman
Chuba Hubbard
Raheem Blackshear

The defense also applied applied a good amount of pressure, so I didn't want to miss any potential sack photos. I stayed behind the ball the entire time, even when the Lions were in the red zone. Not only was I able to get the sacks, but I also snapped Yetur Gross-Matos' fumble recovery and celebration:

Yetur Gross-Matos
QB hit
Brian Burns
Frankie Luvu

After the game, I normally go to the player scrum, but since it was so cold, I went in the tunnel to capture photos of the Panthers running into the locker room to celebrate:

Ian Thomas
Sam Darnold
DJ Moore
Foreman, Hubbard

Game Angles: Panthers vs. Lions in Week 16

View all of the best pregame, in-game and postgame shots from the Panthers photographers from the win over Detroit.

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr. RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
1 / 46

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DJ Moore cleats
2 / 46
221224 Panthers vs. Lions-429
3 / 46
Carolina Panthers
221224 Panthers vs. Lions-427
4 / 46
Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
5 / 46

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Carolina Panthers
221224 Panthers vs. Lions-444
6 / 46
Carolina Panthers
221224 Panthers vs. Lions-423
7 / 46
Carolina Panthers
Sam Darnold
8 / 46
WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.
9 / 46

WR - 88 - Terrace Marshall Jr.

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield
10 / 46

DB - 38 - Myles Hartsfield

Carolina Panthers
221224 Panthers vs. Lions-446
11 / 46
Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
12 / 46

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
13 / 46

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
TE - 80 - Ian Thomas
14 / 46

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
15 / 46

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
16 / 46

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Carolina Panthers
T - 75 - Cameron Erving
17 / 46

T - 75 - Cameron Erving

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
G - 63 - Austin Corbett
18 / 46

G - 63 - Austin Corbett

Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
19 / 46

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Carolina Panthers
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
20 / 46

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

Carolina Panthers
CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn
21 / 46

CB - 8 - Jaycee Horn

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu
22 / 46

T - 79 - Ikem Ekwonu

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
WR - 2 - D.J. Moore
23 / 46

WR - 2 - D.J. Moore

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221224 Panthers vs. Lions-660
24 / 46
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
25 / 46

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
26 / 46

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns
27 / 46

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221224 Panthers vs. Lions-671
28 / 46
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
DE - 53 - Brian Burns DE - 97 - Marquis Haynes Sr.
29 / 46

DE - 53 - Brian Burns

DE - 97 - Marquis Haynes Sr.

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
TE - 80 - Ian Thomas
30 / 46

TE - 80 - Ian Thomas

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear
31 / 46

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
QB - 14 - Sam Darnold
32 / 46

QB - 14 - Sam Darnold

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
33 / 46

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu
34 / 46

LB - 49 - Frankie Luvu

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard
35 / 46

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
36 / 46

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown
37 / 46

DT - 95 - Derrick Brown

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
P - 10 - Johnny Hekker DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis
38 / 46

P - 10 - Johnny Hekker

DT - 99 - Matt Ioannidis

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear
39 / 46

RB - 20 - Raheem Blackshear

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LB - 55 - Cory Littleton
40 / 46

LB - 55 - Cory Littleton

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
41 / 46

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman
42 / 46

RB - 30 - Chuba Hubbard

RB - 33 - D'Onta Foreman

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson
43 / 46

LB - 7 - Shaq Thompson

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
LB - 52 - Joel Iyiegbuniwe
44 / 46

LB - 52 - Joel Iyiegbuniwe

Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221224 Panthers vs. Lions-45
45 / 46
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
221224 Panthers vs. Lions-152
46 / 46
Carolina Panthers
