My View: Staying warm in the cold

CHARLOTTE - This game was cold, but full of excitement.
We started the day off strong with some Christmas cheer during warm-ups:
The offense was on fire the whole game. Sam Darnold was also launching deep throws, so that changed my strategy. I decided to shoot a good distance in front of the ball to capture some crazy catches Panthers receivers were making:
The trifecta you never knew you needed (D'Onta Foreman, Chuba Hubbard, Raheem Blackshear) also helped break franchise records in rushing and net yards:
The defense also applied applied a good amount of pressure, so I didn't want to miss any potential sack photos. I stayed behind the ball the entire time, even when the Lions were in the red zone. Not only was I able to get the sacks, but I also snapped Yetur Gross-Matos' fumble recovery and celebration:
After the game, I normally go to the player scrum, but since it was so cold, I went in the tunnel to capture photos of the Panthers running into the locker room to celebrate:
