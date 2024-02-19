My View: Julius Peppers

Following our time at the hotel, the focus shifted seamlessly to the NFL Honors red carpet, where anticipation hung thick in the air. Transitioning to the media center, we waited for his momentous Hall of Fame announcement. As his name was called, we shifted to the historic press conference, where Peppers and his peers of the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 shared the spotlight. I had the privilege of capturing not just the elation on Peppers' face, but also the genuine pride and joy exuded by Dave and Nicole Tepper, and Kristi Coleman as they extended their heartfelt congratulations to him.