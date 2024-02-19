 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
My View: Julius Peppers

Feb 19, 2024 at 02:36 PM
Screen Shot 2021-10-18 at 5.07.01 PM
Chanelle Smith-Walker

Capturing the essence of Julius Peppers during Super Bowl weekend was a privilege well-suited for photography. It afforded me the unique opportunity to create a meaningful connection with Peppers, a journey that began months prior during his Hall of Honor production day and culminated the weekend he was inducted into the Panthers Hall of Honor. This journey wasn't just about documenting iconic moments; it was about building a rapport with Peppers, understanding his personality, and uncovering the layers of his persona beyond the gridiron. Through this relationship, I showcased the intimate facets of Peppers' character, offering fans a glimpse into his world that is often obscured by the spotlight.

As I aimed my camera lens to document the moments leading up to NFL Honors, little did I anticipate that the most heartwarming scenes would unfold before me. Amidst the flurry of preparations, Julius Peppers devoted his time to his two sons. It was a sight to behold, one that resonated deeply within my soul.

240208 NFL Honors-101
240208 NFL Honors-073
240208 NFL Honors-066

Among the countless images I took that day, there's one that stands out as a timeless treasure — the silhouette of Pep tying his son's tie. As I framed the shot, I was struck by the "this is it" moment, illuminated by the soft glow of the window. With an adjustment of my camera settings, I captured this intimate bond, encapsulating the spirit of fatherhood in a single frame.

240208 NFL Honors-147

Following our time at the hotel, the focus shifted seamlessly to the NFL Honors red carpet, where anticipation hung thick in the air. Transitioning to the media center, we waited for his momentous Hall of Fame announcement. As his name was called, we shifted to the historic press conference, where Peppers and his peers of the Hall of Fame Class of 2024 shared the spotlight. I had the privilege of capturing not just the elation on Peppers' face, but also the genuine pride and joy exuded by Dave and Nicole Tepper, and Kristi Coleman as they extended their heartfelt congratulations to him.

240208 NFL Honors-171
240208 NFL Honors-165

The next day brought us to the Merlin Olsen Super Bowl Luncheon, an occasion where the distinguished members of the new Class and current Hall of Fame gather to socialize and partake in brunch. I observed a remarkable sight — Julius Peppers, typically a chill guy, visibly awestruck in the presence of his football idols. It was amazing to witness his genuine excitement, particularly when he encountered Warren Sapp, a legend in his own right. In a spontaneous moment of pure joy, Peppers eagerly seized the opportunity to capture a moment with Sapp, asking his son to take a photo of them.

240209 Merlin Olsen Super Bowl Luncheon-078
240209 Merlin Olsen Super Bowl Luncheon-098

The final day of Super Bowl weekend was "Sizing Saturday," as Julius Peppers engaged in a series of activities including autograph signings and fittings for his jacket, rings, and bust. Despite his illustrious career and countless accolades, it was evident that this moment remained profoundly surreal for Peppers. Throughout the day, his infectious smile illuminated the room, a testament to the magnitude of the honor he was about to receive. He embraced each moment with grace and humility. Being able to capture this historic milestone for not only the organization, but also for Julius Peppers, was an experience I'll never forget

240210 Sizing Saturday-035
240210 Sizing Saturday-049
240210 Sizing Saturday-010
240210 Sizing Saturday-074

