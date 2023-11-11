My View: Living a dream

As the game progressed, I realized I had enough of the standard shots and started to go after key action photographs. Identifying the receiver who is going to get the ball then moving the camera and focusing on the receiver in time to get a good catch photograph in high school is relatively easy. High school quarterbacks don't' go through a progression of multiple receivers. Typically, at the high school level the quarterback starts staring down the intended receiver upon getting the ball in his hands. In college, this becomes a little more difficult since at that level quarterbacks are learning and mastering the art of working through their progressions. Still, depending on the level of college football being photographed this is still doable. In the NFL it is extremely difficult to identify the intended receiver since the quarterbacks will intentionally stare down other receivers to draw the defense to one side then through the ball in a completely different direction at the last minute. I started off by positioning myself Infront of the offense and photographing the quarterback's release. If possible, I try to get photographs of him throwing in the packet as well as scrambling. Next, I start trying to get the picture of the throw and quickly move the camera to the general area of the throw and try to identify the receiver to photograph the catch. This is difficult, at least for me however every now and then I get the sequence.