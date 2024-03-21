 Skip to main content
Carolina Panthers
My View: What is an off-season

Mar 21, 2024 at 04:52 PM
Screen Shot 2021-10-18 at 5.07.01 PM
Chanelle Smith-Walker
MyView_Thumbnail

Many people often ask, 'What do we do during the off-season?' Contrary to popular belief, our off-season is just as demanding, if not more so, than the regular season. While our focus remains on football, our responsibilities extend far beyond the field, encompassing community engagement, partnerships, premium services, and free agency, among others.

This off-season has been exceptionally hectic. Following the conclusion of the season, our "off-season" began with preparations for press conference coverage and headshots/photoshoots for our new coaching staff. Subsequently, we traveled to Las Vegas to cover Julius Peppers' Hall of Fame induction announcement. Additionally, I was tasked with photographing a Lowe's event featuring Bryce Young and Luke Kuechly, amidst a week packed with five events.

240201 HC_GM Press Conference-042
240208 NFL Honors-101 (1)
240209 Merlin Olsen Super Bowl Luncheon-031
240210 Sizing Saturday-035 (1)
240209 Super Bowl Experience Lowe's Activation-006

The following weekend found us in Canton, Ohio, documenting Julius Peppers' inaugural visit to the Hall of Fame. Upon returning to Charlotte, we had six events to capture during the week, while simultaneously preparing free agency.

240304 Julius Peppers Hall of Fame Visit-112
240304 Julius Peppers Hall of Fame Visit-136

The start of the events began with a FanDuel x Up & Adams show at the stadium and the 2023-24 End-of-Season Kicks for Kids Celebration at Levine Children's Hospital, both of which I had the privilege of capturing. Simultaneously, my colleague Kenny attended a FanDuel event with Kay Adams.

240406 Fanduel Up & Adams-034
240406 LCH Kicks for Kids-080
240306 Up & Adams - Chalk Talk-49

The following day we traveled to Clinton, South Carolina, to participate in Read Across America Day, followed by coverage of the PSL Owner PantHERS Workout Class with the TopCats, which was covered by my photo intern, Myicha.

240307 Read Across America Day-020
240307 PSL Owner PantHERS Workout Class with the TopCats-146

The week further unfolded with the Panthers hosting an International Women's Day Event for partners and internal staff, an occasion I personally freelanced to attend. Finally, the week concluded with Myicha capturing the essence of Family and Friends Day for the TopCats.

240309 TopCats Family & Friends-335
240308 International Women's Day Event-014

