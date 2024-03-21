My View: What is an off-season

Many people often ask, 'What do we do during the off-season?' Contrary to popular belief, our off-season is just as demanding, if not more so, than the regular season. While our focus remains on football, our responsibilities extend far beyond the field, encompassing community engagement, partnerships, premium services, and free agency, among others.
This off-season has been exceptionally hectic. Following the conclusion of the season, our "off-season" began with preparations for press conference coverage and headshots/photoshoots for our new coaching staff. Subsequently, we traveled to Las Vegas to cover Julius Peppers' Hall of Fame induction announcement. Additionally, I was tasked with photographing a Lowe's event featuring Bryce Young and Luke Kuechly, amidst a week packed with five events.
The following weekend found us in Canton, Ohio, documenting Julius Peppers' inaugural visit to the Hall of Fame. Upon returning to Charlotte, we had six events to capture during the week, while simultaneously preparing free agency.
The start of the events began with a FanDuel x Up & Adams show at the stadium and the 2023-24 End-of-Season Kicks for Kids Celebration at Levine Children's Hospital, both of which I had the privilege of capturing. Simultaneously, my colleague Kenny attended a FanDuel event with Kay Adams.
The following day we traveled to Clinton, South Carolina, to participate in Read Across America Day, followed by coverage of the PSL Owner PantHERS Workout Class with the TopCats, which was covered by my photo intern, Myicha.
The week further unfolded with the Panthers hosting an International Women's Day Event for partners and internal staff, an occasion I personally freelanced to attend. Finally, the week concluded with Myicha capturing the essence of Family and Friends Day for the TopCats.