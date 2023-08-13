For Bryce Young, it starts with himself

"Lack of execution – start with myself," Young said when asked what went wrong while he was starting. "There are things I definitely could have done better. Us as a unit, we all take accountability, and we all look in the mirror first.

"Coach Reich made that point with us in the locker room, of us being a team and a unit that looks in the mirror and takes accountability. That's what we put on tape; that's what we had. So now we have to figure out. We have to learn from it. We have to own it. … It's all of us, top to bottom. We take complete accountability of what happened. So obviously, we want to improve and be better."

Reich said he didn't want to show the full capacity of his offense in this game, that it was part of his philosophy to keep the preseason opener "generic."

Neither Reich nor Young said it was an excuse for how the game went, though, as the Panthers never reached the end zone and put up 165 yards of total offense with just 10 first downs all day.