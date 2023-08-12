Rapid Reactions: Protection was an issue early

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers came into the year encouraged by bringing all five starting offensive linemen back from last year.

After one preseason game, there's perhaps a new sense of interest in his timeline. They're clearly not going to play him before he's ready, but they're ready for someone to step up in his absence.

The Panthers used three different right guards in quarterback Bryce Young﻿'s three series, with Cade Mays taking the first series, Justin McCray the second, and Michael Jordan the third.

It wasn't ideal for any of them, as the Panthers put no points on the board with the first offense.

The Jets have a very good front four and were a top-five defense last season, and they applied pressure to Young throughout his debut (and continued after he left).

They hit Young three times, with a sack by Quinton Jefferson after he blew last Jordan on the third series. And Young took some shots from elsewhere on the line, including one on the first series by Solomon Thomas, past left tackle Ikem Ekwonu﻿.

Corbett is progressing well in his rehab, but it's probably not realistic to expect him in the first month of the regular season. So line coach James Campen has some work to do the rest of camp.

One player who could be part of the mix wasn't available Saturday.