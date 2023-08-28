For Juston Burris, cut day has a different perspective

Aug 28, 2023 at 02:56 PM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
Juston Burris
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

CHARLOTTE — For every player whose dream comes true this week when they make an NFL roster, someone else's is shattered when they don't.

A year ago, Juston Burris was one of the ones on the wrong side of that transaction. Now, he's going to see if from the other side, and he's not looking forward to it.

The former Panthers safety is now working as a scouting intern for the team (as part of the NFL's Nunn-Wooten Scouting Fellowship program), transitioning into the personnel operation after his own career ended after last season. So he knows how difficult this week is for the people involved, especially since he'll be one of the people helping players with paperwork and arrangements on their way out tomorrow.

He knows how hard these days are because he's experienced it first-hand and recently.

"Now it's about the team, it's the Carolina Panthers. It's not an individual thing. I think as a player, you look at it like they're cutting me. I think as a personnel guy, you look like you're trying to make the best roster decisions for the Carolina Panthers, and that doesn't make it any easier," he said. "But you know that it's a job that you have to do to create the best team. And, I think that's the only way I can go about it and look at it is like, hey, we're making the best roster decisions for the Carolina Panthers.

"And I'm just hopeful that everybody who doesn't make it latches on somewhere else. I think we have a good team, and I think there's going to be a lot of guys that get cut that are 53-man roster worthy or definitely worthy to be on some other teams."

Juston Burris
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers

Of course, to be able to have that kind of perspective, Burris had to go through his own ups and downs as a player.

A former fourth-round pick of the Jets, he was cut four times during his NFL career, including last August 30 by the Panthers in the final cuts to get to the 53-man roster. He came back to the practice squad the next day and was activated to the roster in October because he was still a reliable player, but that wasn't what made him think about his next chapter in life.

He and his wife found out during last season — his seventh in the league — that they were expecting their first child, which made him think about everything differently. And when he suffered a concussion during the season, there were some conversations with his wife about their future that made his transition to the scouting world an easier call. His wife and mother were frightened, as families are when their loved ones go through injuries. Having the opportunity here helped ease a lot of minds at once.

"There are times, obviously, I wish I could still be out there," Burris said. "But, you know, you make some promises, and you have to look ahead to the future. So, it's tough in that regard, but I think it was kind of a good compromise. I'm still around, still in the game, even if I'm not playing. And that was important to me.

"But I knew I made that promise to them, and it was important for all of us."

He also made an impression on his bosses here. Burris was known as the kind of smart player who could pick up on offensive tendencies when he was in the back of a secondary. And general manager Scott Fitterer and assistant GM Dan Morgan — also a former player whose transition to the personnel world was hastened by injuries that shortened his playing career — had talked to him when he was playing about possible roles in the future.

"I had kind of talked to Dan and Scott last year, just kind of picking their brains about how they got into it, especially Dan being a former player," Burris said. "So when the opportunity presented itself, I called Scott and just kind of presented my case, told him what I wanted to do, and then he said there was this opportunity.

"I definitely love being around football. I love going to practice. I love being at the games. That's the biggest thing for me, just being around the game, right?"

Related Links

Juston Burris
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

Understanding the game was the first step. Understanding that scouting is a different world is another one.

Morgan got his start with the Seahawks in 2010 as a scouting intern (working alongside Fitterer in what would become a close personal and professional relationship), and like Burris, was eager to dive in.

The life of an entry-level scout is not a glamorous one. You end up driving players to doctors' offices when they come in to take a physical. You end up doing a lot of paperwork. You might be making labels with players' names and information and attaching them to magnets one minute and watching film and writing reports the next. You might still be in the game, but you're also at your desk for a lot of long hours. You've traded tackling for typing.

"It's literally the ground floor, and that's where I started too," Morgan said. "So it's like you're driving guys to the airport. When you're a player, you're used to being the guy getting your ass kissed, right? And then all of a sudden, you're having to do all the dirty work.

"In that job, your ego has to be very low, and Juston is really good at that part of it."

During practices through the offseason and training camp, Burris was often set up near one of the more experienced scouts, learning to view the game from a different perspective. Because of the way he played — cerebrally, with a wide-angle view from the back of a secondary — he can pick up on little things that others don't. But he still has to learn how to see with new eyes.

Morgan said between learning the realities of life in the office (players might be here from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the season while leaving when it's dark outside is something scouts have to get used to) and the mechanics of evaluating players for a living, there's a transition there.

But it's one they believe Burris will be able to make, adding something to the organization.

"Every day, it's something new that you're learning," Morgan said. "So it's actually fun, you know because you're doing something you've never done before. It's like a whole new world."

And now, Burris is entering several of those at once.

His daughter Carrington was born in June, giving him a new reason to keep going in this business, to provide for a family that's bigger by one. It's tough to pull some of those long hours, and he said he's been fortunate to be surrounded by scouts who can help him with the transition of becoming a father as well as the career change. Morgan and vice president of player personnel Adrian Wilson can talk about transitioning from playing to scouting, but director of pro scouting Rob Hanrahan also shared perhaps some even more important lessons.

"I've had great conversations with everybody on the staff, especially Rob, who has some young kids. He said man, just make sure you're a dad first; that's been the biggest message," Burris said. "I know I'm going to be away. Obviously, with this business, I'm here in the office a lot, but just try to be as present as you can. And you know, just try to be a dad first."

Rob Hanrahan, Juston Burris
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers

Of course, these days leading up to cuts have been busier than most, keeping him at his desk in the stadium for some long hours. Teams have to reduce 90-man rosters to 53 by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, meaning 1,200 people are becoming former players this week.

(The Panthers have already reduced the roster to 79, so they'll need to make 26 more moves in the next 24 hours.)

And for every one of those players, there's a file that needs to be updated, a magnet moved, paperwork done, and unfortunately, someone helped to the door. There's not one guy in the scouting department doing all the dirty work; they all have a hand in it at some level. And if he's involved in one of those difficult conversations tomorrow, Burris knows what he'll tell guys.

Having been through this process before, he knows that one door closing opens another. And having created a solid seven-year career as a player and now potentially a new one as a scout, he'll be able to share a bit of perspective with the players who get the unwelcome news tomorrow.

"It's definitely tough, and I've talked to some of the guys about it, guys that I played with last year," Burris said. "It's tough because I know what they're going through. I've been cut four times, and it just doesn't get easier because that's your livelihood. But I think I'm coming from a place where I understand where they're coming from. So, I try to talk to them through this whole process and just try to tell them to keep their heads up. I was in a situation where I got cut, and it ended up being the best thing ever for me. It ended up prolonging my career by years, just by going to a new organization.

"So I think it's just a situation that I can be a voice of reason for them. Just to tell them, hey, this isn't the end. Just keep your head up. There's always more opportunities."

And for Burris, that meant a slight change in dress code — a team-issued sweatshirt instead of a practice jersey — but it also opened the door for what could be an extended stay in the game he loves.

Game Angles: Best of Panthers vs. Lions

Re-live the action from the Panthers' final preseason contest of 2023 against the Detroit Lions with our best photos before the game, during the action and after the final whistle.

230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-080
1 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-61
2 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-77
3 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-110
4 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-69
5 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-087
6 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Pregame_CSW-053
7 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Intro_NationalAnthem_KR-02
8 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-188
9 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-122
10 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Intro Anthem_CSW-50
11 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-024
12 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_GameAction_KR-45
13 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-133
14 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-107
15 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-57
16 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-75
17 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-100
18 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-137
19 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-43
20 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-25
21 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-154
22 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-143
23 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-83
24 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-48
25 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-095
26 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-40
27 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Intro_National Anthem_KR-60
28 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Intro_National Anthem_KR-58
29 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-81
30 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-161
31 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-63
32 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-68
33 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-73
34 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-80
35 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Pregame_CSW-105
36 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-18
37 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-20
38 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Pregame_CSW-057
39 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-16
40 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-06
41 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Intro Anthem_CSW-16
42 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-167
43 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-66
44 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-86
45 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-15
46 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-162
47 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-49
48 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-54
49 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-139
50 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-066
51 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-34
52 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Intro_National Anthem_KR-42
53 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-20
54 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-03
55 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-59
56 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-152
57 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-79
58 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-131
59 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-088
60 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Pregame_CSW-10
61 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-84
62 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-076
63 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-55
64 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-138
65 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-67
66 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-190
67 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-144
68 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-059
69 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-26
70 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-095
71 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Pregame_CSW-45
72 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-091
73 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-66
74 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-10
75 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Intro_National Anthem_KR-76
76 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-87
77 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-015
78 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Intro Anthem_CSW-06
79 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-127
80 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-209
81 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-201
82 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-60
83 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-164
84 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Intro_National Anthem_KR-74
85 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-109
86 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Pregame_CSW-096
87 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-040
88 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-008
89 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-058
90 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-62
91 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-149
92 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Intro Anthem_CSW-22
93 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-112
94 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-34
95 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-127
96 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-52
97 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Pregame_CSW-16
98 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-178
99 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Intro_National Anthem_KR-45
100 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-24
101 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-26
102 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-57
103 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-23
104 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-05
105 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Intro Anthem_CSW-08
106 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-90
107 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_MD-41
108 / 113
Myicha Drakeford/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-121
109 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Pregame_KR-017
110 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Game Action_CSW-078
111 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions Pregame_CSW-103
112 / 113
Chanelle Smith-Walker/Carolina Panthers
230825 Lions_Game Action_KR-13
113 / 113
Kenny Richmond/Carolina Panthers
Related Content

news

Registration is open for the Carolina Panthers Spirit Rocks! Art Contest, presented by Lowe's

Schools can register for the contest from Aug. 28 to Sept. 14. 
news

Ask The Old Guy: So long to the preseason

We've made it through another one, gang. That means it's time for debates about cuts, and what comes next as the Panthers transition to regular-season mode.
news

Snap Counts: Week 3 Preseason

Taking a look inside the play-time numbers from the Panthers' third and final preseason game against the Lions
news

Panthers waive 11 players Saturday

The moves are the first as the team works to get to a 53-man roster prior to Tuesday's deadline.
news

Notebook: Frank Reich "day to day" on situation with receivers, as cuts loom

The Panthers' head coach hasn't ruled out any of the three injured wideouts for Week 1, plus other notes on Brian Burns and Matt Corral after the preseason. 
news

Stats and Superlatives: Panthers close out preseason with loss to Lions

Check out the stats and superlatives from the Panthers' third preseason game against Detroit.
news

Bryce Young makes plays with his legs in preseason finale  

The Panthers' rookie quarterback could perhaps use a lesson or two on sliding, but he showed playmaking ability with two third-down conversions on scrambles. 
news

Notebook: Brian Burns has high hopes for defense

Burns didn't play in the preseason, but what he's seen in practice all offseason has made him optimistic. Plus more from the preseason finale.
news

Rapid Reactions: Andy Dalton gets first action

The veteran backup threw an interception in the end zone after what had been an efficient two-minute drive. Plus more from the preseason finale.
news

Live Updates: Panthers vs Lions

Read live updates from social media during Carolina's preseason game against the Lions.
news

Bryce Young leads first touchdown drive as a Panther

In the preseason finale, the Panthers' rookie quarterback found the end zone for the first time in his young NFL career. 
