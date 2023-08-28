For Juston Burris, cut day has a different perspective

Understanding the game was the first step. Understanding that scouting is a different world is another one.

Morgan got his start with the Seahawks in 2010 as a scouting intern (working alongside Fitterer in what would become a close personal and professional relationship), and like Burris, was eager to dive in.

The life of an entry-level scout is not a glamorous one. You end up driving players to doctors' offices when they come in to take a physical. You end up doing a lot of paperwork. You might be making labels with players' names and information and attaching them to magnets one minute and watching film and writing reports the next. You might still be in the game, but you're also at your desk for a lot of long hours. You've traded tackling for typing.

"It's literally the ground floor, and that's where I started too," Morgan said. "So it's like you're driving guys to the airport. When you're a player, you're used to being the guy getting your ass kissed, right? And then all of a sudden, you're having to do all the dirty work.

"In that job, your ego has to be very low, and Juston is really good at that part of it."

During practices through the offseason and training camp, Burris was often set up near one of the more experienced scouts, learning to view the game from a different perspective. Because of the way he played — cerebrally, with a wide-angle view from the back of a secondary — he can pick up on little things that others don't. But he still has to learn how to see with new eyes.

Morgan said between learning the realities of life in the office (players might be here from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. during the season while leaving when it's dark outside is something scouts have to get used to) and the mechanics of evaluating players for a living, there's a transition there.

But it's one they believe Burris will be able to make, adding something to the organization.

"Every day, it's something new that you're learning," Morgan said. "So it's actually fun, you know because you're doing something you've never done before. It's like a whole new world."

And now, Burris is entering several of those at once.

His daughter Carrington was born in June, giving him a new reason to keep going in this business, to provide for a family that's bigger by one. It's tough to pull some of those long hours, and he said he's been fortunate to be surrounded by scouts who can help him with the transition of becoming a father as well as the career change. Morgan and vice president of player personnel Adrian Wilson can talk about transitioning from playing to scouting, but director of pro scouting Rob Hanrahan also shared perhaps some even more important lessons.