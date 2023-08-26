Panthers waive 11 players Saturday

CHARLOTTE — The Panthers released 11 players Saturday, in advance of the moves due Tuesday to get to a 53-man roster.

The Panthers waived the following players: Quarterback Jake Luton, running back Camerun Peoples, wide receivers Gary Jennings and CJ Saunders, tackle Larnel Coleman, defensive lineman Antwuan Jackson, linebacker Bumper Pool, safeties Collin Duncan and Josh Thomas, cornerback Rejzohn Wright, and kicker Matthew Wright.

Those moves get the roster down to 79, meaning they have another 26 moves to make between now and Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline to reach an initial 53-man roster.

During his press conference Saturday morning before the moves, Panthers head coach Frank Reich referred to the "difficult decisions" ahead.