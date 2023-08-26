Panthers waive 11 players Saturday

Aug 26, 2023 at 10:42 AM
darin_gantt
Darin Gantt
CHARLOTTE — The Panthers released 11 players Saturday, in advance of the moves due Tuesday to get to a 53-man roster. 

The Panthers waived the following players: Quarterback Jake Luton, running back Camerun Peoples, wide receivers Gary Jennings and CJ Saunders, tackle Larnel Coleman, defensive lineman Antwuan Jackson, linebacker Bumper Pool, safeties Collin Duncan and Josh Thomas, cornerback Rejzohn Wright, and kicker Matthew Wright.

Those moves get the roster down to 79, meaning they have another 26 moves to make between now and Tuesday's 4 p.m. deadline to reach an initial 53-man roster.

During his press conference Saturday morning before the moves, Panthers head coach Frank Reich referred to the "difficult decisions" ahead.

"Literally every position has battles in place, not just for the roster, but you know, play time, who's starting, how we're looking at things," Reich said. "But the good news is they're hard decisions, right? Because we feel good about the guys we have on our roster."

Panthers vs. Lions | Game Action Gallery | August 25, 2023

Check out photos of the Panthers during their preseason finale against the Lions.

Related Content

news

Panthers waive defensive lineman

The team parted ways with nose tackle Marquan McCall Monday, as they continue to look at their options in the front of a new 3-4 defense.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Troy Hill

The veteran cornerback has background with some Panthers coaches, and adds experience to the secondary.
news

Panthers add some secondary depth

The team also placed wide receiver Damiere Byrd on injured reserve, after he suffered a significant hamstring injury in training camp.
news

Panthers add a kicker to the roster

The team signed former Jaguars kicker Matthew Wright, since Eddy Piñeiro is managing a recent groin injury.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Justin Houston

The veteran pass-rusher gives them another proven threat, and adds to a defense that has had two solid days in a row in training camp.
news

Panthers make a change at cornerback

The team added cornerback Mac McCain, bringing the Greensboro, N.C. native back to his home state team.
news

Panthers waive two to get to roster limit

The team parted ways with defensive tackle John Penisini and outside linebacker Arron Mosby, after adding Deion Jones and Nick Thurman on Monday.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Nick Thurman

The team added some line depth Monday, giving them another defensive end who fits the 3-4 defense profile.
news

Panthers agree to terms with Deion Jones

The former Falcons player will join the team after a workout Monday, adding another experienced option at linebacker.
news

Panthers waive defensive tackle Bravvion Roy

The former sixth-round pick started 15 games in three seasons, but fell behind some newcomers after the shift to a 3-4 defense.
news

Panthers add quarterback Jake Luton

The team added a fourth passer for training camp, since veteran Andy Dalton's likely to get limited work in the preseason games.
