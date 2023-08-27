Ask The Old Guy: So long to the preseason

------------------------------------------------------

Darin, last time I wrote to you, I was full of optimism, maybe a little too full, you admonished. My optimism remains, but a bit more tempered by reality. At this stage, with the regular season now upon us, it is time for the Panthers to establish an identity. It is time for Bryce to take charge of the offense and become the field general that he is capable of, even though he is young. I see some real leadership ability in him and also think that the Panthers are just waiting for that rare individual who can transform a bunch of individual players into a formidable TEAM! I think that both Bryce and ﻿Matt Corral﻿ have the potential to be that person.

Same with the Defense. We need someone to stand up and fill the leadership role of Luke Kuechly! He was the force to be reckoned with on defense. The Panthers have a very talented defense, but right now, they not only are having to learn a new scheme, but they are playing as individuals, NOT as a team. Remember the word I used in an earlier letter? Our Defense needs to take one word and make it their mantra ..... DOMINATION! Don't just play the game ..... DOMINATE the game! However, they need a Defensive Field General like Luke was. Who is willing and able to step up and take that responsibility? Who will be the next LUKE?

Bryce, the game begins NOW! Time for you to fulfill your calling and TAKE CHARGE of the offense. Demand nothing less than what Sam Mills embodied. Get the ball moving downfield and KEEP POUNDING! Defense, find your identity, and find your leader, then rally around him and DOMINATE THE FIELD, every inch of it!

Darin, all Panther fans need to get behind this team and push them, encourage them, but also demand from them excellence. NOW is the time for US to become the 12th player on the field! GO PANTHERS! — Jim, Timberlake, NC

I already sent Jim a FOTM T-shirt, but I kind of want to keep him on retainer to just walk around behind me and offer encouragement in his own particular way. I feel like the people around Jim on a daily basis aren't content to give half-effort for fear of disappointing him.

Although, we're also setting some pretty high bars for players this week.

One does not simply become Luke Kuechly, one of the rare linebackers and leaders in the game.

But it has been interesting watching a few things develop on defense this year. ﻿Vonn Bell﻿ kind of walked in the door with the gravity they needed, but new people don't automatically become leaders.

Reich's talked a good bit about ﻿Brian Burns﻿ this preseason, for good reason.