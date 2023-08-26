Rapid Reactions: Andy Dalton gets first action

CHARLOTTE — Friday's preseason finale was given over to the backups fairly quickly, and backup quarterback Andy Dalton got his first work of the preseason in the 26-17 loss to the Lions.

Dalton came in for the second quarter and put together a solid drive until an interception in the end zone.

He was 6-of-11 for 60 yards and had a few rather adult throws, including a 21-yard connection with tight end Tommy Tremble﻿. But his final pass was picked off by Lions cornerback Chase Lucas, who cut inside of intended receiver Javon Wims﻿.

Dalton looked sharp until that point, moving them through a two-minute situation with some efficiency. Of course, you sort of expect that in a 12-year vet with 5,396 career pass attempts, who is secure in his place on the roster and the depth chart, and the world in general.

The 35-year-old Dalton didn't play the opener by choice and had a bit of a back issue, which kept him from playing in New York last week.

Matt Corral took over in the third quarter, continuing to get more work in his bid to convince them to keep a third quarterback.

Corral's passing line wasn't much to look at (4-of-12 for 52 yards), but he was also out there with the ends of the depth chart. With injuries thinning the top of the receiving corps, he throwing to guys who haven't gotten a lot of time, and there were several instances when it appeared there were some curious route-running decisions. Corral also showed his mobility, including a 27-yard run.