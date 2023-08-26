Bryce Young leads first touchdown drive as a Panther

Young led two scoring drives – the first for a field goal, and the second for a touchdown. He found Adam Thielen﻿, who emerged as his favorite option against the Lions (five targets, four receptions for 48 yards) in the end zone for a 16-yard touchdown connection.

Young's touchdown pass capped off a seven-play, 57-yard drive that included a shifty 13-yard scramble for a first down. He plopped down instead of sliding to end the play, but he has time to refine the technique before Sept. 10. Young's three scrambles on the night accounted for 21 total yards.

That touchdown drive also began with his longest completion of the preseason, a 21-yarder to Thielen on the drive's first play.