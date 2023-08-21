For Matt Corral, the work and who he's working with helps

Whether it means a regular-season roster spot remains to be seen. But what Corral knows for sure is he's a different quarterback than the one who walked in the door last spring, a third-round pick from Ole Miss who thought he'd be a first-rounder and then found himself hurt and in a weird spot.

"Looking at it from a perspective of where I was a year ago to where I'm at now, it's night and day," he said. "I mean, from my comfort level to the way I'm calling the plays to the way I'm executing the plays, from top to bottom."

After getting the extra work in May and June, he went home during the break before training camp, and he took some homework with him. He kept each day's play sheet (which they wore in wristbands at first for reference while they learned a new language together).

"I went through those every day, and then just kept going through them because I knew I didn't want to miss a beat," he said. "And it definitely, definitely paid off for sure."

Coupled with the expertise of coaches who have been in the huddle and a guy next to him in Dalton, who he credited with "just cleaning up my eyes," Corral walked into training camp better equipped to compete.

"I will say that the coaches that have played the game, it helps a lot. They understand, they know what we're going through, they know what we feel like," he said. "They know exactly when we make a mistake; they got three things off the top of their head of why we made that. It's not, we didn't just MA (missed assignment) for no reason, like they know they know where we're coming from and know that we just had these 30 plays installed. And there's a lot going through our mind, and our mind's racing.