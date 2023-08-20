Notebook: Frank Reich "finalizing" plans for reps in last preseason game 

"As coaches, I think we have a great relationship with our players," Reich said. "On one hand, there's a chain of command; coaches will run the show. But on the other hand, it's a collaboration. And I think we've communicated that well.

"I think we've displayed that, and they felt the collaboration and that we'll talk through stuff. But they hopefully have also felt like, 'Oh, these guys know what they want and what they're doing.' So it should feel like both those things."

With three weeks separating the Panthers' season opener at Atlanta, Reich said there's no way of completely assessing where they are at this point in the preseason.

He said it'll take regular-season action to get that full evaluation, but he's confident in all they've put together thus far.